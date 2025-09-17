UEFA Women's Champions League third qualifying round: Brann, Real Madrid, Sporting CP defend first-leg leads

The UEFA Women's Champions League third qualifying round concludes on Thursday with the second legs.

The ties, which began last Thursday, decide the last nine remaining places in the new 18-club league phase, drawn at 12:00 CET on Friday 19 September. The nine defeated teams enter the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup at the second qualifying round stage.

Among the notable first-leg results, Brann beat Manchester United 1-0 in front of a record crowd, while there were wins for four other veterans of the old group stage in Real Madrid, St. Pölten, Twente and Vålerenga, while debutants OH Leuven also claimed a lead in their tie. Sporting scored twice in added time to win 2-1 at Roma. Paris FC were held 0-0 by Austria Wien and Häcken equalised late at home to Atlético de Madrid.

Who is in the league phase? These clubs are in the league phase as per the access list: Holders: Arsenal

France: OL Lyonnes, Paris Saint-Germain

Germany: Bayern München, Wolfsburg

Spain: Barcelona

England: Chelsea ﻿

Portugal: Benfica

Italy: Juventus

Women's Champions League third qualifying round ties

All kick-off times CET

Ferencváros vs Vålerenga (16:00, first leg: 0-3)

Sporting CP vs Roma (17:30, first leg: 2-1)

Fortuna Hjørring vs St. Pölten (18:00, first leg: 1-3)

Twente vs GKS Katowice (19:00, first leg: 4-0)

Atlético de Madrid vs Häcken (19:00, first leg: 1-1)

Austria Wien vs Paris FC (19:45, first leg: 0-0)

Manchester United vs Brann (20:00, first leg: 0-1)

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt (20:00, first leg: 2-1)

OH Leuven vs Vorskla Poltava (20:00, first leg: 2-0)

Brann 1-0 Manchester United

Most of the crowd of 16,019, a record both for any female game in Norway and for UEFA women's club qualifying, were thrilled with 13 minutes to go when Ingrid Stenevik headed in Signe Gaupset's free-kick for the 2023/24 quarter-finalists. United had more chances but now need a comeback to reach the league phase or group stage for the first time.

Roma 1-2 Sporting CP

Roma, aiming to get through qualifying for the fourth year in a row, had most of the play and seemed set to take a lead to Lisbon thanks to Lucia Di Guglielmo's goal midway through the first half. However, substitute Carolina Santiago scored two minutes into added time and Telma Encarnação then claimed a dramatic winner to boost Sporting CP's hopes of joining Benfica in the league phase.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid, the only side to win through qualifying in all four seasons under the previous group stage format, have hopes of progress again after goals in the first 35 minutes by Filippa Angeldahl and Signe Bruun, Just before half-time Nicole Anyomi reduced arrears for the hosts.

Real Madrid celebrate going 2-0 up at Frankfurt Getty Images

Vålerenga 3-0 Ferencváros

Aiming to match their group stage run of last season. Vålerenga – dreaming of reaching the final in their home city of Oslo – hit second-half goals through Karina Sævik, Michaela Kovacs and Sara Hørte.

Häcken 1-1 Atlético de Madrid

Luany, fresh from her weekend derby winner against Real Madrid, gave Atleti an early lead in Gothenburg, But with four minutes to go Häcken levelled through 18-year-old Felicia Schröder, also their qualifying hero against Twente on their way to the 2023/24 quarter-finals.

Felicia Schröder celebrates her late equaliser for Häcken against Atleti TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima

St. Pölten 3-1 Fortuna Hjørring

St. Pölten, also aiming to get through qualifying for the fourth season running, took a half-time lead through Carina Brunold. Sarah Mattner and Brunold then struck in the last 20 minutes though a late own goal reduced arrears for the 2002/03 runners-up.

Paris FC 0-0 Austria Wien

PFC dominated, hitting the woodwork through defender Deja Davis late in the first half. But Austria held on against the 2023/24 group contenders.

GKS Katowice 0-4 Twente

Sophie Proost, on target in both legs of the second qualifying round, kept up her streak with the only goal of the first half. Twente, who reached the group stage last season, added to their advantage through Alieke Tuin, Jaimy Ravensbergen and Jill Roord.

Vorskla Poltava 0-2 OH Leuven

OHL, on debut, beat SFK 2000 Sarajevo and Rosengård in the second qualifying round and won again tonight in a tie where both legs are being played in Leuven. Julie Biesmans's third-minute goal set them on their way before a second just past the hour from Aurélie Reynders.

﻿



Team guide

Frankfurt are four-time UEFA women's club champions under their former guise of FFC Frankfurt.

Fortuna were runners-up in 2002/03 while Paris FC contested the 2012/13 semi-finals as Juvisy.

Real Madrid reached last season's quarter-finals. Atlético, Brann, Häcken and Roma have also previously reached the last eight.

Madrid were joined by Roma, St. Pölten, Twente and Vålerenga in the last of the old-style group stages in 2024/25. Brann, Frankfurt and Paris FC were involved the season before.

OH Leuven, Ferencváros and Katowice could be the first teams from their nations to reach the post-2021/22 league phase/group stage.

This is OHL's first European campaign.

Neither Austria Wien (who previously entered as Landhaus), Katowice nor Man United had previously advanced through a stage of UEFA women's competition before this season's second qualifying round.

Which ties are in which path? The third qualifying round is split into two paths: the champions path (for domestic champions) and the league path. There are four ties in the champions path and five in the league path. Champions path

Vålerenga (NOR) vs Ferencváros (HUN)

Vorskla Poltava (UKR) vs OH Leuven (BEL)

St. Pölten (AUT) vs Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)

Katowice (POL) vs Twente (NED) League path

Häcken (SWE) vs Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Paris FC (FRA) vs Austria Wien (AUT)

Brann (NOR) vs Manchester United (ENG)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Roma (ITA) vs Sporting CP (POR)

2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League match dates

League phase

Draw: 19 September, Nyon

Matchday 1: 7/8 October

Matchday 2: 15/16 October

Matchday 3: 11/12 November

Matchday 4: 19/20 November

Matchday 5: 9/10 December

Matchday 6: 17 December

Knockout phase play-offs

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February

Quarter-finals

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April

Semi-finals

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First leg: 25/26 April

Second leg: 2/3 May

Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo)

22, 23 or 24 May tbc