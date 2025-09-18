UEFA Women's Champions League third qualifying round: Man United, Atlético de Madrid, Roma among teams through

The remaining nine places in the new 18-club league phase of the UEFA Women's Champions League have been decided, with the draw taking place at 12:00 CET on Friday 19 September.

Atlético de Madrid secured a dramatic extra-time win against Häcken, while Roma and Manchester United turned around first-leg deficits to qualify. Real Madrid, St. Pölten, Twente and Vålerenga, who like Roma were all in the group stage last season, progressed, while Paris FC got through qualifying for the second time in three years and OH Leuven continued their dream European debut.

The nine defeated teams enter the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup at the second qualifying round stage.

Who is in the league phase? These clubs are in the league phase as per the access list: Holders: Arsenal

France: OL Lyonnes, Paris Saint-Germain

Germany: Bayern München, Wolfsburg

Spain: Barcelona

England: Chelsea ﻿

Portugal: Benfica

Italy: Juventus

Third qualifying round winners:



France: Paris FC

Spain: Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid

England: Manchester United

Italy: Roma

Netherlands: Twente

Norway: Vålerenga

Austria: St. Pölten

Belgium: OH Leuven

Women's Champions League third qualifying round ties

Ferencváros 1-2 Vålerenga (agg: 1-5)

Vålerenga built on their 3-0 first-leg win to qualify for the league phase. Elise Thorsnes scored twice within five minutes – including an 11th-minute penalty – to extend the Norweigan side's lead early in the game. Viktória Nagy got a goal back for the hosts, but it was Vålerenga who repeated last season's success of progressing through qualifying.



Manchester United 3-0 Brann (agg: 3-1)

Elisabeth Terland scored her second hat-trick of this season's competition as Manchester United came from behind in the tie to progress beyond qualifying for the first time. Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Norwegian forward Terland scored two early goals against her former club before wrapping up the victory in the second half, leaving her as qualifying top scorer on seven.

Sporting CP 0-2 Roma (agg: 2-3)

Roma overturned a one-goal deficit from their first leg to progress through qualifying for the fourth time in as many attempts. An own goal from Ashley Barron levelled the tie just before half-time and Valentina Bergamaschi put the visitors ahead midway through the second half. Roma, who conceded twice late on in the first leg, held onto their lead in a tight contest to reach the league phase.

Twente 4-1 GKS Katowice (agg: 8-1)

Jill Roord added to her first-leg goal by scoring twice as Twente built on the 4-0 lead they took into the second leg. Danique van Ginkel and Sophie te Brake were also on target. Patrícia Hmírová got Katowice on the scoresheet from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

Fortuna Hjørring 1-2 St. Pölten (agg 2-5)

St. Pölten followed their 3-1 home success up with a 2-1 win in Denmark. The Austrian champions took an early second-leg lead through Jennifer Klein's fifth-minute penalty and Kess Elmore extended their advantage in the second half, before Joy Ogochuckwu scored a consolation goal for the 2002/03 runners-up.

Austria Wien 0-2 Paris FC (agg: 0-2)

Two second-half goals within six minutes from Clara Mateo eventually broke the deadlock in a tight tie, Paris FC progressing after missing out on last season's group stage. The teams could not be separated in a goalless first leg and Austria Wien held Paris until Mateo's 67th-minute breakthrough.

Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Häcken (aet, agg: 3-2)

The Swedish visitors seemed to be heading before Luany's penalty deep in added time kept Atleti's hopes alive and Synne Jensen won it in extra time. Anna Anvegård put Häcken ahead on aggregate late in the first half but Atleti's first-leg scorer Luany was fouled in the box and stepped up to convert in the tenth added minute and Jensen's goal early in extra time earned the Madrid side a league phase/group stage debut.﻿



OH Leuven 0-0 Vorskla Poltava (agg: 2-0)

European debutants OH Leuven successfully defended their two-goal first-leg lead to reach the league phase. Goals from Julie Biesmans and Aurélie Reynders ensured OHL became the first team from Belgium to reach the league phase or group stage.

Real Madrid 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (agg: 5-1)

Last season's quarter-finalists extended their aggregate lead early on through Naomie Feller, before Signe Bruun put the tie further out of Eintracht Frankfurt's reach before half-time. Linda Caicedo added a third goal on the hour to wrap up a convincing victory against the four-time champions.

Roma made a dramatic comeback at Sporting CP Getty Images

Brann 1-0 Manchester United

Most of the crowd of 16,019, a record both for any female game in Norway and for UEFA women's club qualifying, were thrilled with 13 minutes to go when Ingrid Stenevik headed in Signe Gaupset's free-kick for the 2023/24 quarter-finalists. United had more chances but now need a comeback to reach the league phase or group stage for the first time.

Roma 1-2 Sporting CP

Roma, aiming to get through qualifying for the fourth year in a row, had most of the play and seemed set to take a lead to Lisbon thanks to Lucia Di Guglielmo's goal midway through the first half. However, substitute Carolina Santiago scored two minutes into added time and Telma Encarnação then claimed a dramatic winner to boost Sporting CP's hopes of joining Benfica in the league phase.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid, the only side to win through qualifying in all four seasons under the previous group stage format, have hopes of progress again after goals in the first 35 minutes by Filippa Angeldahl and Signe Bruun, Just before half-time Nicole Anyomi reduced arrears for the hosts.

Real Madrid celebrate going 2-0 up at Frankfurt Getty Images

Vålerenga 3-0 Ferencváros

Aiming to match their group stage run of last season. Vålerenga – dreaming of reaching the final in their home city of Oslo – hit second-half goals through Karina Sævik, Michaela Kovacs and Sara Hørte.

Häcken 1-1 Atlético de Madrid

Luany, fresh from her weekend derby winner against Real Madrid, gave Atleti an early lead in Gothenburg, But with four minutes to go Häcken levelled through 18-year-old Felicia Schröder, also their qualifying hero against Twente on their way to the 2023/24 quarter-finals.

Felicia Schröder celebrates her late equaliser for Häcken against Atleti TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima

St. Pölten 3-1 Fortuna Hjørring

St. Pölten, also aiming to get through qualifying for the fourth season running, took a half-time lead through Carina Brunold. Sarah Mattner and Brunold then struck in the last 20 minutes though a late own goal reduced arrears for the visitors.

Paris FC 0-0 Austria Wien

PFC dominated, hitting the woodwork through defender Deja Davis late in the first half. But Austria held on against the 2023/24 group contenders.

GKS Katowice 0-4 Twente

Sophie Proost, on target in both legs of the second qualifying round, kept up her streak with the only goal of the first half. Twente, who reached the group stage last season, added to their advantage through Alieke Tuin, Jaimy Ravensbergen and Jill Roord.

Vorskla Poltava 0-2 OH Leuven

OHL, on debut, beat SFK 2000 Sarajevo and Rosengård in the second qualifying round and won again tonight in a tie where both legs are being played in Leuven. Julie Biesmans's third-minute goal set them on their way before a second just past the hour from Aurélie Reynders.

Team guide

Frankfurt are four-time UEFA women's club champions under their former guise of FFC Frankfurt.

Fortuna were runners-up in 2002/03 while Paris FC contested the 2012/13 semi-finals as Juvisy.

Real Madrid reached last season's quarter-finals. Atlético, Brann, Häcken and Roma have also previously reached the last eight.

Madrid were joined by Roma, St. Pölten, Twente and Vålerenga in the last of the old-style group stages in 2024/25. Brann, Frankfurt and Paris FC were involved the season before.

OH Leuven, Ferencváros and Katowice could be the first teams from their nations to reach the post-2021/22 league phase/group stage.

This is OHL's first European campaign.

Neither Austria Wien (who previously entered as Landhaus), Katowice nor Man United had previously advanced through a stage of UEFA women's competition before this season's second qualifying round.

Which ties are in which path? The third qualifying round is split into two paths: the champions path (for domestic champions) and the league path. There are four ties in the champions path and five in the league path. Champions path

Vålerenga (NOR) vs Ferencváros (HUN)

Vorskla Poltava (UKR) vs OH Leuven (BEL)

St. Pölten (AUT) vs Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)

Katowice (POL) vs Twente (NED) League path

Häcken (SWE) vs Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Paris FC (FRA) vs Austria Wien (AUT)

Brann (NOR) vs Manchester United (ENG)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Roma (ITA) vs Sporting CP (POR)

2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League match dates

League phase

Draw: 19 September, Nyon

Matchday 1: 7/8 October

Matchday 2: 15/16 October

Matchday 3: 11/12 November

Matchday 4: 19/20 November

Matchday 5: 9/10 December

Matchday 6: 17 December

Knockout phase play-offs

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February

Quarter-finals

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April

Semi-finals

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First leg: 25/26 April

Second leg: 2/3 May

Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo)

22, 23 or 24 May tbc