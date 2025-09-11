UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
2027 Women's Champions League final to be played in Warsaw

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Warsaw's National Stadium has been appointed to host the UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2027.

Warsaw's National Stadium has been appointed to host the UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2027 by the UEFA Executive Committee.

Opened ahead of men's UEFA EURO 2012, where it staged five games including a semi-final, the National Stadium has hosted many major events, including the 2015 UEFA Europa League final and 2024 UEFA Super Cup. It will be the first time that a UEFA women's club final has been played in Poland.

New format and competition

From 2025/26, there is a new format for UEFA women's club competition.

The new Women's Champions League format includes a single-league phase featuring 18 teams (up from the previous 16 in the group stage). The top four sides in the league will qualify automatically for the quarter-finals, while the teams finishing in 5th to 12th place will compete in a two-legged knockout phase play-off to secure their path to the last eight. From the quarter-finals onwards, the competition will follow its existing format of knockout rounds leading to the final staged at a neutral venue selected by UEFA. The 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final will be played at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo in May.

For the first time, UEFA is organising a second women's club competition, the all-knockout UEFA Women's Europa Cup, meaning new teams can test themselves against European opposition, and some teams who are eliminated in the early rounds of the Women's Champions League will have a second shot at glory. The Women's Europa Cup final is played over two legs on the same weekends as the Women's Champions League semi-finals.

