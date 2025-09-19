Women's Champions League league phase draw: All 18 teams learn their opponents

The 18 teams in the inaugural league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League have discovered their six opponents following the draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 19 September.

How does the new format work?

Each team's league phase opponents

Arsenal Home

OL Lyonnes (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Twente (NED) Away

Bayern München (GER)

Benfica (POR)

OH Leuven (BEL)

Atlético de Madrid Home

Bayern München (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Manchester United (ENG) Away

OL Lyonnes (FRA)

St. Pölten (AUT)

Twente (NED)

Barcelona Home

Bayern München (GER)

Benfica (POR)

OH Leuven (BEL) Away

Chelsea (ENG)

Roma (ITA)

Paris FC (FRA)

Bayern München Home

Arsenal (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Vålerenga (NOR) Away

Barcelona (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Benfica Home

Arsenal (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Twente (NED) Away

Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Paris FC (FRA)

Chelsea Home

Barcelona (ESP)

Roma (ITA)

Paris FC (FRA) Away

Wolfsburg (GER)

St. Pölten (AUT)

Twente (NED)

Juventus Home

OL Lyonnes (FRA)

Benfica (POR)

Manchester United (ENG) Away

Bayern München (GER)

St. Pölten (AUT)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Manchester United Home

OL Lyonnes (FRA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Vålerenga (NOR) Away

Wolfsburg (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

OH Leuven Home

Arsenal (ENG)

Roma (ITA)

Twente (NED) Away

Barcelona (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Paris FC (FRA)

OL Lyonnes Home

Wolfsburg (GER)

St. Pölten (AUT)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP) Away

Arsenal (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Manchester United (ENG)

Paris FC Home

Barcelona (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

OH Leuven (BEL) Away

Chelsea (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Vålerenga (NOR)

Paris Saint-Germain Home

Bayern München (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP)

OH Leuven (BEL) Away

Wolfsburg (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Manchester United (ENG)

Real Madrid Home

Wolfsburg (GER)

Roma (ITA)

Paris FC (FRA) Away

Arsenal (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Twente (NED)

Roma Home

Barcelona (ESP)

St. Pölten (AUT)

Vålerenga (NOR) Away

Chelsea (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

OH Leuven (BEL)

St. Pölten Home

Chelsea (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP) Away

OL Lyonnes (FRA)

Roma (ITA)

Vålerenga (NOR)

Twente Home

Chelsea (ENG)

Real Madrid (ENG)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP) Away

Arsenal (ENG)

Benfica (POR)

OH Leuven (BEL)

Vålerenga Home

Wolfsburg (GER)

St. Pölten (AUT)

Paris FC (FRA) Away

Bayern München (GER)

Roma (ITA)

Manchester United (ENG)

Wolfsburg Home

Chelsea (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Manchester United (ENG) Away

OL Lyonnes (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Vålerenga (NOR)

When are the Women's Champions League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 7/8 October

Matchday 2: 15/16 October

Matchday 3: 11/12 November

Matchday 4: 19/20 November

Matchday 5: 9/10 December

Matchday 6: 17 December

Knockout phase play-off, quarter-final, semi-final and final draw: 18 December

How did the draw work?

The 18 clubs were divided into three pots of six clubs. The pots were composed according to the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the Women's Champions League titleholders (Arsenal) being the top seed in pot 1.

The opponents of each team, as well as whether each match is played at home or away, was determined by means of a draw. Each team was drawn against two opponents from each of the three pots and will play one opponent from each pot at home, and the other away.

Teams from the same association could not be drawn against each other and each team was only able to play against a maximum of two opponents from any other one association.