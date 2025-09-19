Women's Champions League league phase draw: All 18 teams learn their opponents
Friday, September 19, 2025
Article summary
The 18 sides have discovered who their opponents will be in the first-ever UEFA Women's Champions League league phase.
Article top media content
Article body
The 18 teams in the inaugural league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League have discovered their six opponents following the draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 19 September.
Each team's league phase opponents
Home
OL Lyonnes (FRA)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Twente (NED)
Away
Bayern München (GER)
Benfica (POR)
OH Leuven (BEL)
Home
Bayern München (GER)
Juventus (ITA)
Manchester United (ENG)
Away
OL Lyonnes (FRA)
St. Pölten (AUT)
Twente (NED)
Home
Bayern München (GER)
Benfica (POR)
OH Leuven (BEL)
Away
Chelsea (ENG)
Roma (ITA)
Paris FC (FRA)
Home
Arsenal (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Vålerenga (NOR)
Away
Barcelona (ESP)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Home
Arsenal (ENG)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Twente (NED)
Away
Barcelona (ESP)
Juventus (ITA)
Paris FC (FRA)
Home
Barcelona (ESP)
Roma (ITA)
Paris FC (FRA)
Away
Wolfsburg (GER)
St. Pölten (AUT)
Twente (NED)
Home
OL Lyonnes (FRA)
Benfica (POR)
Manchester United (ENG)
Away
Bayern München (GER)
St. Pölten (AUT)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Home
OL Lyonnes (FRA)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Vålerenga (NOR)
Away
Wolfsburg (GER)
Juventus (ITA)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Home
Arsenal (ENG)
Roma (ITA)
Twente (NED)
Away
Barcelona (ESP)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Paris FC (FRA)
Home
Wolfsburg (GER)
St. Pölten (AUT)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Away
Arsenal (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Manchester United (ENG)
Home
Barcelona (ESP)
Benfica (POR)
OH Leuven (BEL)
Away
Chelsea (ENG)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Vålerenga (NOR)
Home
Bayern München (GER)
Real Madrid (ESP)
OH Leuven (BEL)
Away
Wolfsburg (GER)
Benfica (POR)
Manchester United (ENG)
Home
Wolfsburg (GER)
Roma (ITA)
Paris FC (FRA)
Away
Arsenal (ENG)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Twente (NED)
Home
Barcelona (ESP)
St. Pölten (AUT)
Vålerenga (NOR)
Away
Chelsea (ENG)
Real Madrid (ESP)
OH Leuven (BEL)
Home
Chelsea (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Away
OL Lyonnes (FRA)
Roma (ITA)
Vålerenga (NOR)
Home
Chelsea (ENG)
Real Madrid (ENG)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Away
Arsenal (ENG)
Benfica (POR)
OH Leuven (BEL)
Home
Wolfsburg (GER)
St. Pölten (AUT)
Paris FC (FRA)
Away
Bayern München (GER)
Roma (ITA)
Manchester United (ENG)
Home
Chelsea (ENG)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Manchester United (ENG)
Away
OL Lyonnes (FRA)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Vålerenga (NOR)
When are the Women's Champions League league phase matches?
Matchday 1: 7/8 October
Matchday 2: 15/16 October
Matchday 3: 11/12 November
Matchday 4: 19/20 November
Matchday 5: 9/10 December
Matchday 6: 17 December
Knockout phase play-off, quarter-final, semi-final and final draw: 18 December
How did the draw work?
The 18 clubs were divided into three pots of six clubs. The pots were composed according to the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the Women's Champions League titleholders (Arsenal) being the top seed in pot 1.
The opponents of each team, as well as whether each match is played at home or away, was determined by means of a draw. Each team was drawn against two opponents from each of the three pots and will play one opponent from each pot at home, and the other away.
Teams from the same association could not be drawn against each other and each team was only able to play against a maximum of two opponents from any other one association.
Where is the 2026 Women's Champions League final?
The 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final will take place at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo in Norway. The match will take place on either 22, 23 or 24 May 2026.