Where to watch the Women's Champions League: TV broadcast partners, live streams
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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Find out where to watch the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League wherever you are.
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The 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League has entered the knockout phase and concludes with the final in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday 23 May.
Fans can follow the tournament with their local Women's Champions League league phase broadcast partner(s) below.
Europe
Disney+
Åland Islands, Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, British Indian Ocean Territory, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Pitcairn Islands, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Saint Helena, San Marino, Serbia, Sint Maarten, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbald Jan Mayen, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Vatican City
Other channels
Austria: ORF Sport+, ORF Sport Online
Belgium: RTBF, RTBF Sport Online, VRT, Sporza, VRT Max
Cyprus: Cablenet
Czechia: Ceská Televize - CT Sport and CT Sport Plus
France: L'Équipe
Greece: Mega News
Israel: One Sport, One & One 2
Kazakhstan: QSport League, QSport Arena & QFootball
Norway: NRKTV, NRK 1, NRK 2
Netherlands: NOS, NPO Extra
Portugal: RTP 1, RTP Play
Spain: Esports 3, 3Cat
Sweden: TV4
Switzerland: Eurovision Sport
Türkiye: TRT
Ukraine: Maincast Sport, Suspilne Sport
United Kingdom: BBC, BBC iPlayer
Asia
beIN Sports
Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste.
PR China: iQiyi Sports
India: Fan Code
Japan: WOWOW
Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands
Disney+
Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu
MENA
beIN Sports, Tod.tv
Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen
Africa
ESPN
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia , Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte (non-exclusive), Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion (non-exclusive), Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, St Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia, Zimbabwe
Ghana: Sporty TV (DTT 36, StarTimes DTH 190)
Kenya: Sporty TV (Openview 125)
Nigeria: Sporty TV (StarTimes DTT 258, DTH 190, NTA)
South Africa: Sporty TV (StarTimes DTH 190, TV47)
Central, North & South America, Caribbean
Disney+
Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guyana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saba, St Barthélemy, St Eustatius, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Martin/Sint Maarten, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay, Venezuela
Canada: OneSoccer
Mexico: PCTV, TVC Deportes, TVC Deportes 2, Megasports
United States of America: ESPN Deportes, The Golazo Network, Paramount+