Where to watch the Women's Champions League: TV broadcast partners, live streams

The 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League has entered the knockout phase and concludes with the final in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday 23 May.

Fans can follow the tournament with their local Women's Champions League league phase broadcast partner(s) below.

Watch Women's Champions League

Europe

Åland Islands, Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, British Indian Ocean Territory, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Pitcairn Islands, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Saint Helena, San Marino, Serbia, Sint Maarten, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbald Jan Mayen, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Vatican City

Other channels

Austria: ORF Sport+, ORF Sport Online

Belgium: RTBF, RTBF Sport Online, VRT, Sporza, VRT Max

Cyprus: Cablenet

Czechia: Ceská Televize - CT Sport and CT Sport Plus

France: L'Équipe

Greece: Mega News

Israel: One Sport, One & One 2

Kazakhstan: QSport League, QSport Arena & QFootball

Norway: NRKTV, NRK 1, NRK 2

Netherlands: NOS, NPO Extra

Portugal: RTP 1, RTP Play

Spain: Esports 3, 3Cat

Sweden: TV4

Switzerland: Eurovision Sport

Türkiye: TRT

Ukraine: Maincast Sport, Suspilne Sport

United Kingdom: BBC, BBC iPlayer

Asia

Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste.

PR China: iQiyi Sports

India: Fan Code

Japan: WOWOW

Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands

Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu

MENA

Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen

Africa

ESPN

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia , Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte (non-exclusive), Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion (non-exclusive), Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, St Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Ghana: Sporty TV (DTT 36, StarTimes DTH 190)

Kenya: Sporty TV (Openview 125)

Nigeria: Sporty TV (StarTimes DTT 258, DTH 190, NTA)

South Africa: Sporty TV (StarTimes DTH 190, TV47)

Central, North & South America, Caribbean

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guyana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saba, St Barthélemy, St Eustatius, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Martin/Sint Maarten, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay, Venezuela

Canada: OneSoccer

Mexico: PCTV, TVC Deportes, TVC Deportes 2, Megasports

United States of America: ESPN Deportes, The Golazo Network, Paramount+