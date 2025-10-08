UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Lyonnes' speed queens outpace Arsenal

"We were very motivated to put things right after last season." So said OL Lyonnes matchwinner Melchie Dumornay following their UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 1 victory at Arsenal. "We wanted to make up for it," she added. "Arsenal are a very good team and we put everything into tonight."

Dumornay was the player whose two goals ensured Lyonnes their 2-1 success against the team who had beaten them in the semi-finals last term. Yet for UEFA Technical Observer Lluís Cortés, the outstanding feature of their Matchday 1 performance was the speed of their counterattacks.

"Lyon tried to build quick attacks after beating the first pressing line or winning the ball," explained Cortés, the former Barcelona coach. "Their physical condition helped make the difference, with how they pressed, winning duels and launching counterattacks."

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Lyonnes' pressing intensity

The first clip above exhibits Lyonnes' pressing intensity as their aggressive approach forces the turnover – a factor to be explored in depth in our Women's Champions League Insights piece later this week.What else is evident in this example is the direct passing that Cortés noted, seen in the ball behind by Wendie Renard. From there Dumornay displays strength and speed, winning her duel and carrying the ball into the box to deliver a cross.

"They have so much physicality and individual strength," said Renée Slegers, the Arsenal coach. Of their directness, meanwhile, Cortés added: "They were consistently looking for direct passes to attackers facing goal rather than safe lateral options, catching Arsenal in defensive disorganisation.

"They do that really well with how they threaten in front and in behind the back line." Arsenal coach Renée Slegers on Lyonnes’ quick attacks

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Lyonnes pressure, finishing and speed

Dumornay's winning goal is the focus of the first clip in this second video – a goal that follows the aggressive pressure from Lindsey Heaps that yields a turnover in the final third. As Cortés will highlight in the bottom section, Lyonnes were clinical in their finishing and Dumornay displays that here, needing just three touches: control, set, finish.

Player of the Match Dumornay is seen profiting from another regain in the final clip – another show of speed and verticality which shows how Lyonnes excelled at getting runners into the box, one of whom, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, almost converts the cross.

"Thanks to the supporting runners, Arsenal's defence faced multiple threats when Lyonnes broke," said Cortés. Indeed their desire and ability to get players forward in numbers was integral to the high-speed plan. As coach Jonatan Giráldez concluded: "We want to run when we have the space to run. A key part of today was trying to increase the rhythm as much as possible."

Lluís Cortés' keys to Lyon's counterattacks • Attacking mindset in defence

• Immediate vertical progression

• Exploiting individual superiority

• Multi-lane occupation

• Progressive passing

• Clinical finishing

Coaching observation: Cortés on counterattacking 'á la Lyonnes'

"Lyon's players demonstrated exceptional transition readiness, as I'd call it. When executing their defensive duties, they would immediately assume attacking positions – with their body orientation, for example – on winning possession and so could create an instant threat.

"With their passing it was always 'first thought forward' and they showed exceptional speed in forward positions, particularly targeting 1v1 situations against recovering defenders where their pace advantage proved decisive.

"Another point for coaches to look at is how they were able to occupy all three vertical channels when attacking, thanks to the effort of their supporting runners. This ensured the ball carrier had immediate passing options and at times left Arsenal's defence outnumbered.

"Also, crucially, Lyon consistently delivered passes into space that allowed receivers to keep running, avoiding passes to feet that would slow the attack and allow defensive recovery. And at the end of it, they showed their ability to convert these transitional opportunities into finishing actions, which is vital as an unsuccessful transition can lead to dangerous counterattacks against your advanced positioning."