Women's Champions League top scorers: Alessia Russo clear of Pernille Harder, Evelyne Viens, Caroline Weir

Alessia Russo of Arsenal has moved two goals clear in the race to finish as the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer after increasing her tally to seven goals, putting her ahead of Bayern München's Pernille Harder, Roma's Evelyne Viens and Real Madrid's Caroline Weir.

Top scorer standings

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

7 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

5 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

5 Evelyne Viens (Roma)

5 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

4 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)

4 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

4 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

4 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Caroline Weir goals

Russo started the season with goals on the opening matchdays against OL Lyonnes and Benfica, and she added two more in a 2-1 comeback win against Madrid. The England forward then came off the bench to strike in Arsenal's knockout phase play-off opener at OH Leuven, and got two more a week later to match her 2024/25 competition tally of seven.

Harder and Viens led after the league phase, though with Harder's Bayern automatically through to the quarter-finals and Viens' Roma eliminated, that gave other players to chance to catch them. And while Russo surged ahead thanks to her play-off efforts against Leuven, Weir boosted her own haul in Madrid's tie against Paris FC.

Of the four players on four goals, Fiamma and Beerensteyn are both competing in the knockout phase play-offs, with their teams in action on Thursday.

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Alessia Russo goals

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

8 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

4 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid) ﻿

4 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

3 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

3 Caitlin Foord (Arsenal)

3 Chloe Kelly (Arsenal) ﻿

3 Melvine Malard (Manchester United)

3 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

3 Eva Navarro (Real Madrid)

3 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Evelyne Viens goals

Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

9 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

9 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

7 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

7 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)