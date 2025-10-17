Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 2

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Manchester United

She ranked first among goalkeepers for the ‘prevented goals’ metric (1.58) and her second-half save from Luany was especially notable in securing a second straight clean sheet.

Flo Hermans, OH Leuven

The 17-year-old made a significant cameo against Twente, coming on after 57 minutes and getting forward to tee up the 96th-minute winning goal for Sára Pusztai.

Maya Le Tissier, Manchester United

The skipper was the leader of United’s defence as they frustrated Atleti, highlighted by the ten clearances she made along with several important blocks in the penalty box.

Maëlle Lakrar, Real Madrid

The Madrid centre-back’s contribution included three blocks and two interceptions as she helped her team hold on for a big win at Paris Saint-Germain.

Esmee Brugts, Barcelona

Barcelona’s Netherlands full-back was on target for the second week running as she scored the second-minute opener in the 4-0 victory at Roma.

Aitana Bonmatí, Barcelona

The midfielder was typically influential in Barcelona’s attacking play, making more passes in the final third than any other player, with five chances created.

Lily Yohannes, OL Lyonnes

As well as scoring, she showed superb vision and anticipation, taking up good positions between the lines and catching the eye with her dribbling.

Erin Cuthbert, Chelsea

Scored a goal and was pivotal in getting the ball into the box, be it from open play or set pieces, leading to seven chances created. She also produced the most ball recoveries on Matchday 2 with ten.

Naomie Feller, Real Madrid

Combining speed, intensity and technical quality, she had a major role in Madrid’s win in Paris, scoring the first goal and creating the second with a dangerous ball into the box - the 'pre-assist' for Alba Redondo’s strike.

Lineth Beerensteyn, Wolfsburg

Displayed admirable composure with her run and finish for the opening goal at Vålerenga and was excellent in her pass selection in the opposition half.

Pernille Harder, Bayern München

Her deep runs opened space for her team-mates, while in the box she showed her predatory powers; the forward's anticipation and timing helping bring her the opening goal against Juventus.