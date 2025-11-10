Turin, music and trophy ambitions: Juventus forward Chiara Beccari speaks to UEFA Women's Champions League fanzine Queenzine

Laughing and smiling while posing for photos in the shadows of Turin's historic buildings, Chiara Beccari reflects on "living the dream" of a girl who grew up loving football during her interview for Women's Champions League lifestyle fanzine, Queenzine.

Born in San Marino, Beccari began playing in summer camps organised by the San Marino Football Federation before moving to Juventus, where she progressed through the club's youth set-up and into the senior team.

The versatile forward was instrumental in Italy's qualification for Women's EURO 2025, but a thigh injury on the eve of the tournament prevented her being part of her nation's thrilling run to the semi-finals in Switzerland.

Now part of a Juventus side that has started the 2025/26 Women's Champions League season with a 2-1 win against Benfica followed by a narrow loss by the same scoreline to Bayern München, Beccari tells Queenzine she has her sights set on one day lifting European silverware.

Beccari in action as Juventus beat Benfica on Matchday 1 of the 2025/26 Women's Champions League NurPhoto via Getty Images

On breaking into football

"My first encounter with football was playing on the street outside my house with my uncle. He was the only one in the family who played football and loved challenging me.

"I remember my first real call-up; it was for a regional team. I realised that if regional teams existed, then there had to be a national one too. I started setting goals for myself – first the youth team, then aiming higher."

On her role models

"When I was little, I absolutely loved Neymar; I adored the way he played and how much fun he had on the pitch. When I got a bit older, I started watching women’s football and immediately Cristiana Girelli was a role model.

"Now that I’ve been playing with her for over two years, it's become almost normal that she’s my team-mate. I still see her as a great player, but in a warmer, more familiar way, because sharing a dressing room with her every day also means I've achieved something."

Beccari has been playing for Italy since 2023 Getty Images

On her Women's Champions League ambitions

"In 2016, I saw my first Women’s Champions League final live in Reggio Emilia, between OL Lyonnes and Wolfsburg, and I realised there was a whole new world unfamiliar to many of us. But I didn’t say to myself 'one day I want to be on the pitch'; I never believed in myself that much.

"For a while, I looked at it like an impossible dream through the eyes of a little girl who was in love with football. But when I went to the 2021/22 final between Barcelona and OL Lyonnes, I was playing in the Juventus Under-19 squad and my mindset was starting to change.

"After that tournament, I began to set myself more serious goals and made up my mind to win the Women’s Champions League. I hope I can manage it some day."

On football's benefits

"Football brought me up and grew with me. It helped me discover many sides of my character – loads of weaknesses but many strengths too. I realised that I’m someone who doesn’t give up easily."

Beccari celebrates with her team-mates after Juventus win the Serie A Women's Cup Getty Images

On her love of music

"Music is always there at any time of the day. I’ll wake up and listen to music; I’ll have it on while I’m driving. I’ll be the one to put music on if I’m the first one in the dressing room. But then they’ll get me to turn it off, insisting that I stop singing because I’m out of tune."

On Turin being home

"It’s still the city I liked from the start because it’s not too big, not too busy, and it has a quiet and elegant old town, like a lounge.

"I’m a very straightforward person living a normal, balanced life. Yes, football plays a huge role; everything revolves around it – it’s my job after all. And still, I’m just your average 20-year-old girl. One who is living a dream, but still a 20-year-old girl."

This interview is from issue five of Queenzine, the UEFA Women's Champions League fanzine. Read it here!