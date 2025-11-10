Plugged In: Strong starts for Women's Champions League debutants

Two teams competing in the Women's Champions League league phase or group stage for the first time enter Matchday 3 unbeaten, having made strong starts to their 2025/26 campaigns.

Episode two of Plugged In, presented by Euronics, relives the memorable moments from debutants OH Leuven and Manchester United on Matchdays 1 and 2, and looks back at teams that won the competition in their maiden seasons.

OH Leuven make history for Belgium

OH Leuven became the first Belgian team to reach the league phase or group stage of the Women's Champions League when they progressed through qualifying earlier this season. They remain unbeaten after two fixtures having come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Paris FC on Matchday 1, before Sára Pusztai scored a dramatic late winner to secure their first league phase victory at home to Twente on Matchday 2.

Watch Sára Pusztai's late OH Leuven winner vs Twente

Manchester United stay perfect

The only side yet to concede in the league phase, Manchester United have won both of their opening games by 1-0 scorelines after coming through qualifying for the first time. Captain Maya Le Tissier scored their first goal in the competition proper from the penalty spot in their opening fixture at home to Vålerenga. Summer signing Fridolina Rolfö struck the decisive goal against Atleti on Matchday 2 to maintain their winning start.

Watch Maya Le Tissier's historic Man Utd penalty vs Vålerenga

Glory in debut seasons

OH Leuven and Manchester United will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of teams that went all the way by lifting European silverware in their debut seasons, including Wolfsburg in 2012/13, Duisburg in 2008/09 and Turbine Potsdam in 2004/05.

2013 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-0 Lyon

