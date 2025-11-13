Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 3

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Tove Enblom, Vålerenga

Kept a clean sheet in an important away victory, securing her team's first point of the campaign with 0.85 goals prevented.

Estela Carbonell, Juventus

Delivered an excellent performance at both ends of the pitch. Her assist for the second goal highlighted her attacking threat, while defensively she made three clearances, two blocks and kept her strong opponent well under control.

Irene Paredes, Barcelona

Scored a header from a set piece and anchored the defence, helping her team keep a clean sheet while restricting the opposition to zero shots.

Christy Ucheibe, Benfica

The centre-back was a solid leader, anchoring the defence with authority and making key interceptions and blocks. She was strong in 1v1 situations and comfortable in possession.

Jayde Riviere, Manchester United

Defensively reliable, excelling both in coordination with the back line and in last-ditch tackles and shot-stopping. Always ready to contribute to the attack, she timed her assist perfectly to pass towards goal when the game was blocked and packed in midfield. Energetic and consistently involved in all phases of play.

Stine Brekken, Vålerenga

Delivered a match-winning goal through individual brilliance and a technically strong finish. Worked hard out of possession to disrupt opponents, while centrally she supported Vålerenga's build-up and possession play and was always available to link with team-mates.

Catarina Macario, Chelsea

Her offensive contribution in an impressive 6-0 victory stood out. Her two goals secured the win, doubling Chelsea's lead just before half-time with a precise strike into the bottom corner before converting a second-half penalty. She also registered five key passes.

Caroline Weir, Real Madrid

Key in Madrid's relentless attacks, linking up with technical skill in tight spaces and scoring the equaliser in the final moments of the game.

Klara Bühl, Bayern München

Delivered three assists and demonstrated calm, decisive decision-making in attack, controlling the offensive flow.

Ada Hegerberg, OL Lyonnes

Showcased her quality with two well-taken goals, reading the game intelligently and finishing with precision.

Vicky López, Barcelona

A constant wide threat, excelling in 1v1 situations and demonstrating excellent positional awareness as well as creating multiple scoring opportunities.