Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 4

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Lowiese Seynhaeve, OH Leuven

Seynhaeve secured the draw with 11 crucial saves, keeping her team in the game and frustrating the Roma attack. Her confidence was evident throughout, with decisive stops that drew the home crowd to sing her name.

Ellie Carpenter, Chelsea

A driving force for Chelsea, combining intelligent movement into deep space with precise double passes. Whether delivering for team-mates or finishing herself, she consistently created scoring opportunities, covering extensive ground along the right flank while demonstrating control and composure in defence.

Wendie Renard, OL Lyonnes

The OL Lyonnes captain was the cornerstone of her team’s remarkable comeback from 3-0 behind, scoring the decisive goal and commanding the defence with authority. Her leadership after a challenging first half, coupled with key interceptions and duels won, made her a standout both on and off the ball.

Silvia Lloris, Atlético de Madrid

Anchored Atleti’s back line in a dominant performance, keeping a clean sheet while leading her defence with six ball recoveries and four duels won. She demonstrated composure and control from the back.

Franziska Kett, Bayern München

Exceptional both on and off the ball, winning ten out of 13 duels and consistently coming out on top in key challenges. Her composure in possession and intelligent distribution, with 91% pass accuracy, helped control the game, while her defensive awareness and ability to draw fouls created space and opportunities for her team.

Chiara Beccari, Juventus

Beccari spearheaded Juventus’ first-half dominance, scoring one goal, assisting another and playing a key role in the build-up to the third. Her creativity and vision constantly unlocked spaces, making her central to all attacking phases.

Anaele Le Moguedec, Paris FC

A dynamic presence for Paris FC, combining defensive intelligence with attacking initiative. She recovered numerous balls, won key duels and drove transitions by carrying the ball into dangerous areas before delivering for team-mates. Her performance was capped with two well-taken assists.

Olaug Tvedten, Vålerenga

Made a significant impact in possession, using her technical quality to receive and create chances. Her pressing work off the ball and intelligent movement culminated in a brilliant second goal, during a clinical transition for Vålerenga.

Ella Peddemors, Wolfsburg

Peddemors provided the equaliser as Wolfsburg lagged behind in the first half, and scored a second 20 minutes later to help her team to a convincing victory against Manchester United, which positions Wolfsburg in a top-four spot in the league phase table.

Lineth Beerensteyn, Wolfsburg

A constant threat throughout the match, scoring twice and driving Wolfsburg’s attack with direct, incisive play. Her pressing intensity off the ball disrupted Man United’s build-up and created further opportunities for her team.

Alessia Russo, Arsenal

Russo was central to Arsenal’s attacking play, scoring twice and showcasing excellent hold-up ability. She was involved in nearly every positive move, demonstrating influence both in possession and off the ball.