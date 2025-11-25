Women's Champions League Performance Insights: Chelsea's defensive 'grinta'

Barcelona entered Matchday 4 averaging 31 shots and 13.7 shots on target per game. But Chelsea's disciplined 1-3-4-1-2 block, built on zonal compactness and defensive 'grinta' (grit and tenacity), limited them to eight shots. This included just three on target, framing one of the most controlled defensive performances of the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League.

"We defended really well, which I think is what most teams struggle with against Barça," Chelsea full-back Lucy Bronze told UEFA at the final whistle. "I think every team has a weakness when they're going to have strengths. We knew that [we had to] keep a hold of the ball for a little bit and hit them in behind. We did that quite well in the first half and it won us two good chances in the second half as well."

UEFA Technical Observer Nora Häuptle delves deeper: "Chelsea set up nominally in a 1-3-4-1-2, with a clear intention to remain compact and narrow, especially in their mid-block. Their pressing scheme was distinctly zonal: they avoided pressing through the goalkeeper and instead prioritised strong central protection. The key principles revolved around maintaining 'inner compactness', refusing to be dragged into man-marking Barcelona's rotations and consistently overloading players moving between lines.

Women's Champions League tactical insights: Chelsea set-up vs Barcelona

"This approach is visible, for instance, in Barcelona's rotations with Clàudia Pina stepping higher and Alexia Putellas dropping towards the full-back zone. Chelsea's nearest player responded zonally, whether a holding midfielder shifting across or a lateral centre-back stepping up, ensuring that Barcelona could not access the half-spaces cleanly. By mirroring Barcelona's positional structure, Chelsea also positioned themselves to spring into rapid vertical transitions when regaining the ball."

Chelsea's defensive plan Mid-press in zonal orientation

Steering Barça to the flanks to contain them

Closing half-spaces with forward-piercing lateral centre-backs

Numerical advantage to control early crosses

Quick vertical transitions behind full-backs

Women's Champions League tactical insights: Chelsea compactness

Häuptle adds: "When looking at how Chelsea were able to synchronise their movements to limit Barcelona's progression, the central theme was patience, supported by good communication and a shared understanding of how to 'steer' the opponent. In several sequences, it isn't the wing-back who jumps to the Barcelona full-back, but the striker who covers that distance."

This follows what Häuptle labels as the "principle of the nearer way": if the striker is closer to the full-back, she presses; however, if the full-back pushes higher, the winger must take over.

Chelsea restricted Barcelona's ability to create central overloads. "First of all numerically," Häuptle explains. "They effectively mirrored Barcelona's midfield, creating consistent 1v1 or 3v3 match-ups that removed the free player Barcelona often rely on between the lines. Behind that, Chelsea's back five – set against Barcelona's striker and two wingers – naturally produced two spare defenders. Those free players had to remain alert and ready to step forward whenever a midfielder was released from their zonal role.

Women's Champions League tactical insights: Chelsea pressing and attack

"This is where the timing and anticipation became crucial. When a player like Lucy Bronze recognised that someone had slipped into the half-space, she stepped out decisively to close the pocket. That upward movement from the lateral defenders, coordinated through constant communication, allowed Chelsea to 'stitch forward' at exactly the right moments, preventing Barcelona from establishing the central overloads they typically exploit."

Individual defending Defensive mindset: Grinta!

Willingness to sprint

From zone to opposition

When piercing: getting grip in the duel (arm length)

Agility to get back in position when ball out of own zone Collective defending Communication: timing of 'passing' players to each other

Inner block compactness

Principle of the nearer way

Quick vertical transitions after ball recovery

"Throughout the match, Chelsea's defensive attributes were defined above all by mentality. Their players showed a collective mindset built on determination, constant work for the team, and a willingness to cover repeated high-intensity distances without compromise. Communication was excellent, ensuring that even within a zonal structure they never lost cohesion."

Women's Champions League tactical insights: Chelsea closing down space in numbers

Häuptle emphasises that beyond structure, it comes down to winning duels. Zonal defending can sometimes risk a lack of 'grip', but Chelsea consistently demonstrated 'grinta': the aggression and competitiveness to engage and win individual battles once they stepped in. "They hooked on, doubled at the right moments, and maintained contact when they had it. Ultimately, the defining attribute of Chelsea's defensive performance was this collective mindset, which underpinned every action and gave their structure real edge".

A former Swiss international with playing experience in both Switzerland and the Netherlands, Nora Häuptle has coached in her home country as well as Germany and Ghana, and is now head coach of the Zambia women's national team.

Coaching focus: Joe Montemurro on big-match preparation

Preparing a team for high-level matches, whether in domestic competition or European knockout stages, requires a balance of methodology, clarity and psychological insight. As Joe Montemurro explains: "[The first challenge is] understanding the turnaround between games, because that ultimately dictates how much time is available to prepare. From there, the task becomes filtering information and analysis into three or four key points that present clear solutions against the opposition.

"The determining factor is the solidity of the team's methodology and game model. These – the philosophy and model – are insurance policies." Thus they provide the players with a consistent framework for how the team approaches the match. "It's important to cover some scenarios, such as going a man down early in the match and having solutions to manage these moments."

"Pressure is usually greater when there is an unexpected situation. But football has a way of putting forward these unexpected moments." UEFA Technical Observer Joe Montemurro

The psychological approach follows the same logic. "Pressure is usually greater when there is an unexpected situation. But football has a way of putting forward these unexpected moments. It's important that players can rely on each other in these moments and that there is confidence in fixing a mistake if it does occur. Simulating match moments on the training pitch when things may go wrong, for example an 11v10 situation, is the way for players to feel confident.

"It's important not to overload information, and again a match plan, such as keeping the ball in the first five minutes to gain confidence, is key. I also like to send the message that the pressure that the players are experiencing is one of privilege of being at the top level against the best players and teams. It's important for the team to embrace this attitude," says Montemurro.

Another challenge arises in managing the entire squad, not just the starters. "The biggest challenge is managing the players who are not in the starting 11 and their importance to the team," he elaborates. Those not selected must still understand their role before and during the match, and be ready for whatever the coach decides. Top performers, he notes, "are ready to assist the team under whatever circumstances: starting or not, they are always ready".

Equally fundamental is the consistency of messages from staff in the lead-up to big games. "The playing group is always looking for common positive reassurance from the staff that we are going in the right direction. Finally, if the messages are clear and confident, with room for the performer to be creative and selfless, it shows clarity and confidence moving forward together," concludes Montemurro.

Joe Montemurro is coach of the Matildas, Australia's women's national team. He has extensive experience of the UEFA Women's Champions League from spells coaching Arsenal, Juventus and OL Lyonnes.