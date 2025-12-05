Women's Champions League Results Simulator: Who can qualify? Permutations and how you can predict the final table

Whether you are mapping your team's route to the final, calculating qualification scenarios or exploring head-to-head possibilities, the UEFA Women's Champions League Results Simulator can provide the answers. Make informed predictions using our comprehensive tool that factors in live scorelines, official UEFA tiebreaker rules and group dynamics.

Simulate the results

How to use the Women's Champions League Results Simulator

The results simulator is free and easy to use:

Enter predicted scores: Fill in your predicted results for the remaining matches. This season you can also simulate final results based on live scores while games are ongoing.

View updated standings: Watch as the league table adjusts based on your inputs.

Explore knockout scenarios: Switch to 'Bracket View' to see potential match-ups in the knockout phase.

Ready to calculate your team's Women's Champions League future?

View current standings and start predicting now!

Where teams are level on points, the simulator takes into account criteria a to h of article 18 of the competition regulations – criteria i and j are not included.

Standings are only final once validated by UEFA.