Madrid, piano playing and inspiring the next generation: Atleti forward Fiamma speaks to UEFA Women's Champions League fanzine Queenzine

Flying high with three goals and three assists after four league phase games, Fiamma has made an impactful start to the Women's Champions League season.

Her side have won two of their first four league phase games emphatically, opening their campaign with a 6-0 victory at St. Pölten and winning their Matchday 4 encounter 4-0 at Twente, while suffering narrow losses to Manchester United and Juventus.

Aged 21, Fiamma says she "never imagined" she would be playing in the Women's Champions League so early in her career, having signed for Atleti in the summer of 2024.

But the former Levante and Valencia player could have worn the distinctive red and white strip much earlier, as an Atleti coach originally spotted her talent during trials as a child.

With her success at club level being recognised with a substitute appearance in Spain's recent Women's Nations League final win, Fiamma tells Queenzine about the influences behind her "confident" start to the campaign.

Fiamma celebrates scoring in Atleti's 4-0 win against Twente in the Women's Champions League Getty Images

On her parents' support

"My love of football comes from my father. I think my earliest memories are from the age of seven, when I used to play with him on the terrace of our house. I remember running inside and telling my mother that I’d beaten him. I learned a lot.

"It may be cliché to say, but I really feel that my parents fought to get us ahead in life. When I go out on the pitch, they’re my biggest motivation."

On her early links with Atleti

"I used to come to Madrid with my parents from time to time because my dad came here for work. On one of those trips, during my fourth year at primary school, they got me a trial with Atleti.

"[Former Atleti player] Amanda Sampedro was the coach and when we finished, she came over and told me she was already preparing the registration.

"I told her I had to talk to my parents because I wasn’t going to move to Madrid right then and there. They said it was halfway through the school year and that I had just gone to see what it was like."

Fiamma (second from left) has been part of two Women's Nations League-winning Spain squads UEFA via Getty Images

On her performances this season

"Is this the best moment of my career? I’m feeling more confident than last season, which goes without saying, but that wouldn’t be possible without my team.

"Spain [national team] have a psychologist and it’s really useful for us to be able to talk to her."

On playing the piano before matches

"I learned to play during lockdown. My brother-in-law brought a keyboard over and I just started learning by watching YouTube videos.

"It’s relaxing, but sometimes I can get frustrated; it’s deflating when a song just won’t come together."

Fiamma almost had the chance to sign for Atleti as a child Europa Press via Getty Images

On launching her own mixed football camps for children

"I think it’s very important that they feel they can play football together and treat each other as equals.

"The excitement of the children when they see you arrive is indescribable."

On living in Madrid

"I'm not much of a city person, I’m more into other things like visiting small villages or heading up to the mountains. I love [historic village] Patones de Arriba."

This interview is from issue six of Queenzine, the UEFA Women's Champions League fanzine. Read it here!