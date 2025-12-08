Breakthrough players in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League

Four players who have contributed standout performances during the first four matchdays of the UEFA Women's Champions League league phase are the focus of the latest edition of Plugged In, presented by Euronics.

Fiamma on form for Atlético de Madrid

At the age of 21, Fiamma is making her mark in Europe having scored three goals and provided three assists in four league phase matches.

The forward's form for Atleti was rewarded with inclusion in Spain's Women's Nations League final squad, and she came off the bench to contribute to La Roja's 3-0 defeat of Germany in the recent final.

Fiamma has scored three goals for Atleti in four league phase matches DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Esmee Brugts shines for Barcelona

The Dutch star has registered two goals and two assists in four matches for three-time champions Barcelona.

The 22-year-old was on the scoresheet in Barça's convincing 7-1 victory against Bayern on Matchday 1 and opened the scoring the following week in their 4-0 away win at Roma, contributing to an unbeaten start for last season's runners-up.

Esmee Brugts celebrates with her Barcelona team-mate Mapi Leon after opening the scoring against Roma Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty

Man United's Maya Le Tissier influential at both ends

The Manchester United captain made history when she stepped up to score her side's first-ever goal in the Women's Champions League league phase or group stage from the penalty spot on Matchday 1.

The 23-year-old centre-back was pivotal in United's perfect start to the campaign, with her organised defence only conceding one goal in three victories before dropping their first points in a defeat at Wolfsburg on Matchday 4.

Franziska Kett performing for Bayern

Last season's quarter-finalists bounced back from their opening defeat at Barcelona to record three consecutive victories, and the 21-year-old put in a Player of the Match display against Paris Saint-Germain to keep their winning run going on Matchday 4.

The midfielder has started all four of Bayern's league phase matches, assisting one goal and showcasing her talent through skilful passing, strong defending and progressive play.

Franziska Kett (pictured right) on the ball in Bayern's 2-1 win against Juventus AFP via Getty Images

