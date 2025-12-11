Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 5

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Lowiese Seynhaeve, OH Leuven

For the second matchday running, her saves increased OH Leuven's chances of reaching the knockout phase. She made six important saves against Paris Saint-Germain, delivering a 'goals prevented' value of 1.57.

Melween N'Dongala, Paris FC

Showed quality in possession at Vålerenga and joined the majority of her team's attacks, putting some quality crosses into the box and creating chances in both halves. Did not disappoint defensively either, winning key duels and helping secure a win which sent Paris FC into the knockout phase.

Millie Bright, Chelsea

Controlled Chelsea's game against Roma from the back, making nine ball recoveries and showing the composure and awareness to distribute 113 passes. She carried the authority to lead in a dominant win.

María Méndez, Real Madrid

Made a significant contribution at both ends of the field in a hard-fought victory against Wolfsburg, not just with her goal but by keeping things tight at the back and making five clearances. Led the reshuffled defence in the second half as the hosts held on with ten, and ultimately nine, players.

Kim Everaerts, OH Leuven

Her nine ball recoveries were the most of any OHL player against Paris SG. She made two interceptions and came out on top in eight of her 12 duels, rising to the challenge in a resolute defensive display.

Melchie Dumornay, OL Lyonnes

When Manchester United increased their intensity in the second half, Dumornay increased hers; she realised she had to match it and her two goals eased any concerns OL Lyonnes may have had as their hosts sought a route back into the game.

Pernille Harder, Bayern München

Rolled up her sleeves to fire Bayern back into a tricky game at Atlético de Madrid, burying a fine volley to put the Bavarian side in front after crucially boosting her whole team's morale with her earlier equaliser, following Giulia Gwinn's missed penalty.

Alexia Putellas, Barcelona

As influential as ever at the heart of the Barcelona midfield. One goal and an assist, in addition to a further six chances created, provided tangible evidence of her importance in a key home victory against Benfica.

Beth Mead, Arsenal

It was her well-taken early goal against Twente that proved decisive in guiding Arsenal through to the knockout phase. Her constant attempts to penetrate the opposing defensive line made her the Gunners' main attacking threat once again.

Cristiana Girelli, Juventus

Another inspirational performance from the Italian, who created four chances and showed her usual poise and aplomb to convert two penalties to see off St. Pölten.

Linda Caicedo, Real Madrid

A constant threat for Madrid both when it was still 11v11 and after they fell a player down. Her individual technical quality, together with tremendous speed, created most of her team's chances. Her goal on the counterattack, starting from inside Madrid's own half, was a masterpiece.