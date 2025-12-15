Get ready for the Matchday 6 deciders: The league phase concludes

All nine games kick off simultaneously on UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 6, with four automatic quarter-final spots and eight knockout phase play-off places to be decided.

Progress or elimination has already been confirmed for some teams, while others remain in contention to qualify. The latest episode of Plugged In, presented by Euronics, look at what promises to be an exciting and dramatic end to the first-ever league phase of the Women's Champions League.

All to play for with 18 teams in action

Quarter-final and knockout phase play-offs spots are up for grabs as the league phase reaches its thrilling conclusion.

The top four teams in the league phase progress directly to the quarter-finals and the teams finishing fifth to 12th will enter the knockout phase play-offs, with the four victors of those ties advancing to the last eight.

Positions still to be decided

Atlético de Madrid, OH Leuven and Vålerenga are competing for the last two remaining knockout phase places, while all four automatic quarter-final spots are still to be determined at the top of the table.

Ten teams have confirmed either a knockout phase play-off spot or quarter-final place ahead of the sixth round of fixtures, which will decide their final positioning.

Simulate the Matchday 6 deciders

Atleti occupy 11th place in the league phase table, the penultimate qualifying position Europa Press via Getty Images

Knockout phase draw

Teams will find out who they will play in the next round when the knockout phase draw takes place at 13:00 CET on Thursday 18 December.

Potential opponents are pre-defined by the bracket based on their final positions in the league phase table.

The knockout phase play-offs take place across two legs on 11/12 February and 18/19 February, with the two-legged quarter-finals following on 24/25 March and 1/2 April.

Bracket as it stands