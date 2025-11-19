Women's Champions League quarter-finals and knockout phase play-offs: Who has qualified?

OL Lyonnes are the first team to confirm their progress from the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League.

In all, after the league phase ends on Wednesday 17 December, 12 teams will advance from the league phase – four directly to the quarter-finals and the rest to the knockout phase play-offs. The draw to set the knockout bracket will be held on Thursday 18 December.

2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League Confirmed in quarter-finals or knockout phase play-offs

OL Lyonnes Elimination confirmed

None

This is the first Women's Champions League season under the new league phase format. The top four sides in the league phase will qualify automatically for the quarter-finals, while the teams finishing in fifth to 12th place will compete in a two-legged knockout phase play-off to secure their path to the last eight. Teams ranked 13 to 18 will be eliminated.

Latest standings

Women's Champions League knockout phase dates Knockout draw: 18 December

Knockout phase play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February

Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April

Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May

Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo): 23 May

Standings are provisional until all league phase matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA. Confirmations of qualification / elimination are based on the provisional standings and are therefore for guidance purposes only until all league phase matches are completed and final standings have been validated by UEFA.