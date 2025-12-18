Brand identity and final ambassador unveiled for 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final

The brand identity for this season's UEFA Women's Champions League final in Oslo has been unveiled, showcasing a design that captures the city's unique character by blending its iconic landmarks with abstract elements to evoke the Norwegian capital's vibrant energy and natural beauty.

Created with brand agency Vasava, the artwork features visual references to the Oslo Opera House, the Munch Museum, the Royal Palace, and Oslo City Hall while the Women's Champions League trophy stands at the centre presented within a bold, colourful palette that gives this season's final a distinctive and memorable look.

In the build-up to the decider at Ullevaal Stadion on Saturday 23 May, the branding will be prominently displayed throughout the host city, inside the stadium, on UEFA.com, and across all promotional materials.

Former Norway international named Oslo 2026 final ambassador

Maren Mjelde at Women's EURO 2025 UEFA via Getty Images

Former Norway international and Chelsea stand-out Maren Mjelde has been named the ambassador for the Women's Champions League final. Over a distinguished two-decade career, the Bergen native excelled in both defence and midfield, earning 183 caps and scoring 20 goals for Norway. She featured in five UEFA Women's EUROs, including three appearances at the 2025 final tournament in Switzerland.

During her time at Chelsea, Mjelde won five Women's Super League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Spring Series and the Community Shield. One of her most memorable moments came in the 2018/19 season, when she scored an added-time winner against Paris Saint-Germain to send the Blues to the Women's Champions League semi-finals. Across 39 appearances in the competition, she scored ten goals while representing three clubs: Turbine Potsdam, Avaldsnes and Chelsea.

Mjelde currently plays for her hometown club Arna-Bjørnar.