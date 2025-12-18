Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 6

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Diede Lemey, Twente

The only goalkeeper named Player of the Match this week, she made eight saves, including a key first-half stop from point-blank range, and impressed the Technical Observer Group with her communication and organisation of the defence.

Lucy Bronze, Chelsea

Crucial both defensively and offensively, Bronze produced two vital blocks to prevent Wolfsburg from moving 2-0 ahead before scoring the equaliser and winning the ball back as part of the move that led to the winning goal.

Diana Gomes, Benfica

Dominant defensively, Gomes recorded ten clearances and three blocks, while winning eight duels to anchor Benfica’s back line.

Wendie Renard, OL Lyonnes

Renard combined defensive authority with a decisive goal, helping OL Lyonnes to secure a clean sheet and maintain second place in the league phase table.

Momoko Tanikawa, Bayern München

Tanikawa’s intelligent positioning unsettled Vålerenga’s low block; she protected the ball well in tight areas, dictated tempo with proactive passing, and capped her performance with a composed finish.

Kadidiatou Diani, OL Lyonnes

Diani scored a goal and showcased her 1v1 abilities in the run-up to the opening own goal. Her counter-pressing, intensity and decision-making were crucial in creating turnovers for the team.

Vicky López, Barcelona

She influenced the game through decisive moments: scoring Barcelona's first goal, using well-timed movement between the lines to find space and play incisive passes to team-mates, putting them in positions to score.

Jess Park, Manchester United

Park struck Man Utd's winner, created two chances and consistently threatened from central areas, always trying to find herself in a position to receive the ball between the opponents' lines to threaten the Juventus defence.

Fridolina Rolfö, Manchester United

She supplied the assist for the winning goal and delivered a solid all-round display, with seven ball recoveries and eight successful duels to help United secure a seeded play-off berth.

Evelyne Viens, Roma

The first player to score a UEFA Women's Champions League hat-trick for Roma, Viens gave an outstanding centre-forward performance. She showed great link-up play with good combinations and made penetrating runs to disrupt the St. Pölten back line, exhibiting composure to finish three well-taken goals.

Alessia Russo, Arsenal

The forward played an important part in Arsenal’s win with her excellent movement on and off the ball. She was always available in the build-up and link-up play, and offered intelligent movement in the box as well as tenacious defensive work.