adidas unveils official match ball for 2026 UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Oslo 

The official match ball for the 2026 UEFA Women’s Champions League final has been unveiled by adidas.

Featuring bold red blocking, metallic silver stars and Nordic-inspired etched graphics, the ball’s design reflects host city Oslo’s identity as “Tigerstaden”, the “Tiger City”.

Norway will host the UEFA Women’s Champions League final for the first time on Saturday 23 May 2026, staged at the capital city’s Ullevaal Stadion.

The final’s official match ball celebrates Nordic heritage, collective strength, female warriors and the modern evolution of the women’s game, while incorporating the latest elite performance technology from adidas.

Its white base is overlaid with stars surrounded by silver metallic elements evoking protective shields and interlocking armour to symbolise unity and strength.

Silver graphics depicting traditional Nordic carvings are etched onto metallic fire red panels, while tiger motifs reflecting Oslo’s “Tigerstaden” nickname are also integrated.

The adidas performance logo and UEFA Women’s Champions League logo and trophy round off the design.

The ball celebrates Nordic heritage, collective strength, female warriors and the modern evolution of the women’s game

The ball has been engineered for elite performance by adidas and uses thermally bonded, seamless construction to deliver maximum precision, consistency and control in all match conditions.

Its textured surface enhances grip and touch, ensuring the ball meets the demands of the highest level of the women’s game.

The ball will be used throughout the knockout phase and appear on the pitch for the first time during the competition’s first-ever knockout phase play-offs.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League is being played under a new format this season, with an exciting additional round of two-legged knockout phase play-offs being contested by eight teams on 11, 12, 18 and 19 February.

The winners of those ties will join the four teams that finished in the top four positions in the inaugural league phase in the quarter-finals, scheduled in March and April.

The official 2026 UEFA Women’s Champions League final match ball is available to purchase via selected retail stores and online at adidas.com.