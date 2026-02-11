Women's Champions League knockout phase play-off first legs Thursday preview: Wolfsburg-Juventus, Atleti-Man United
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
The race continues for the remaining four quarter-final spots in the UEFA Women's Champions League's inaugural knockout phase play-offs.
The first-ever UEFA Women's Champions League knockout phase play-offs continue on Thursday as the race continues to decide who will join Barcelona, OL Lyonnes, Chelsea and Bayern München in the quarter-finals.
We preview the remaining two first legs in the round, which features teams that finished fifth and 12th in the league phase table, with both seasoned European competitors and teams making their debuts at this stage of the competition in the mix.
All times CET
Thursday 12 February
Wolfsburg vs Juventus (18:45)
Cristiana Girelli scored an added-time equaliser in a 2-2 thriller when these sides met in Turin during the 2021/22 group stage, and this promises to be another intriguing encounter with only a point separating the teams in the final league phase table.
Wolfsburg have reached at least the quarter-finals in 12 of their previous 13 campaigns, while Juventus are aiming to reach the last eight for just the second time.
Both teams scored 13 goals in the league phase and kept only one clean sheet each, so, with the opportunity to take on eight-time champions OL Lyonnes in the last eight at stake, this has the potential to deliver thrills and goals.
Key stat: Wolfsburg have never lost a two-legged UEFA competition tie to an Italian team, winning all three previous match-ups.
Atleti vs Manchester United (21:00)
Manchester United recorded a narrow 1-0 win when Fridolina Rolfö's first-half volley separated these sides on Matchday 2.
The knockout phase is unchartered territory for the English side, who progressed through qualifying for the first time this season. But United will take confidence from their four league phase wins and joint-leading three clean sheets in the league phase.
With Bayern München awaiting the winner, Atleti will be similarly as hungry to continue their Women's Champions League journey and repeat their heroics of 2019/2020, when they reached the quarter-finals for the only time in their history. The Spanish side scored 13 goals in their six league phase games, so this promises to be a fascinating contest between one of the competition's toughest defences and most potent attacks.
Key stat: Atleti have won four of their last five UEFA competition two-legged ties, while Man United have won one and lost one of their previous two.
Wednesday's first legs:
OH Leuven vs Arsenal (18:45)
Paris FC vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Second legs:
Wednesday 18 February
Real Madrid vs Paris FC (18:45)
Arsenal vs OH Leuven (21:00)
Thursday 19 February
Juventus vs Wolfsburg (18:45)
Man United vs Atleti (21:00)
Road to the Oslo final
Quarter-finals
Atlético de Madrid / Manchester United vs Bayern München
Paris FC / Real Madrid vs Barcelona
OH Leuven / Arsenal vs Chelsea
Wolfsburg / Juventus vs OL Lyonnes
First leg: 24/25 March
Second leg: 1/2 April
Semi-finals
1: Atlético de Madrid / Manchester United / Bayern München vs Paris FC / Real Madrid / Barcelona
2: OH Leuven / Arsenal / Chelsea vs
Wolfsburg / Juventus / OL Lyonnes
First leg: 25/26 April
Second leg: 2/3 May
Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo: 23 May)
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2