Women's Champions League knockout phase play-offs preview: OH Leuven-Arsenal, Paris FC-Real Madrid, Wolfsburg-Juventus, Atleti-Man United

The 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League resumes with the first-ever knockout phase play-offs, to decide who will join Barcelona, OL Lyonnes, Chelsea and Bayern München in the quarter-finals.

We preview the four two-legged ties between the teams that finished fifth and 12th in the league phase table, with both seasoned European competitors and teams making their debuts at this stage of the competition in the mix.

Wednesday 11 February

OH Leuven vs Arsenal (18:45 CET)

Fresh from winning the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup, reigning champions Arsenal play an OH Leuven side they beat 3-0 on the final night of the league phase for the chance to face Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

The Gunners are boosted by the recent return from injury of winger Chloe Kelly and goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, and have last season's experience of successfully navigating knockout stages to call upon.

Their opponents are less experienced on the European stage, but have defied expectations by reaching the knockout phase in their debut campaign. OH Leuven are in fine form domestically, leading the Belgian Women's Superleague, and, although they face a tough task against the title holders, they will hope to continue writing history by building on their one win and three draws from the league phase.

Key stat: Arsenal lost the first leg yet went on to win on aggregate in all three of their two-legged ties in last season’s competition (including qualifying).

Paris FC vs Real Madrid (21:00 CET)

These two sides are also familiar with each other, having drawn 1-1 in Madrid on Matchday 3 when Caroline Weir's last-gasp equaliser rescued a point for the Spanish side.

Madrid started their campaign with a statement 6-2 victory over Roma, but mixed results followed that saw them drop out of the automatic quarter-final spots. Paris picked up momentum by securing vital wins against Benfica and Vålerenga on Matchdays 4 and 5, which took them through to the knockout phase for the first time since they were competing as Juvisy in 2012/13.

Las Blancas will be aiming to replicate or better last season's success of reaching the quarter-finals, where their Spanish rivals Barcelona await the victors of this play-off.

Key stat: Madrid have won the first leg of their last five two-legged ties in the competition (including qualifying).

Thursday 12 February

Wolfsburg vs Juventus (18:45 CET)

Cristiana Girelli scored an added-time equaliser in a 2-2 thriller when these sides met in Turin during the 2021/22 group stage, and this promises to be another intriguing encounter with only a point separating the teams in the final league phase table.

Wolfsburg have reached at least the quarter-finals in 12 of their previous 13 campaigns, while Juventus are aiming to reach the last eight for just the second time.

Both teams scored 13 goals in the league phase and kept only one clean sheet each, so, with the opportunity to take on eight-time champions OL Lyonnes in the last eight at stake, this has the potential to deliver thrills and goals.

Key stat: Wolfsburg have never lost a two-legged UEFA competition tie to an Italian team, winning all three previous match-ups.

Atleti vs Manchester United (21:00 CET)

Manchester United recorded a narrow 1-0 win when Fridolina Rolfö's first-half volley separated these sides on Matchday 2.

The knockout phase is unchartered territory for the English side, who progressed through qualifying for the first time this season. But United will take confidence from their four league phase wins and joint-leading three clean sheets in the league phase.

With Bayern München awaiting the winner, Atleti will be similarly as hungry to continue their Women's Champions League journey and repeat their heroics of 2019/2020, when they reached the quarter-finals for the only time in their history. The Spanish side scored 13 goals in their six league phase games, so this promises to be a fascinating contest between one of the competition's toughest defences and most potent attacks.

Key stat: Atleti have won four of their last five UEFA competition two-legged ties, while Man United have won one and lost one of their previous two.

Second legs:

Wednesday February 18

Real Madrid vs Paris FC (18:45 CET)

Arsenal vs OH Leuven (21:00 CET)

Thursday 19 February

Juventus vs Wolfsburg (18:45 CET)

Man United vs Atleti (21:00 CET)