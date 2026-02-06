Women's Champions League knockout phase: Squad changes

The 12 UEFA Women's Champions League teams that have qualified for the knockout phase were each permitted to register three new eligible A-list players by midnight CET on Thursday 5 February 2026.

No players are cup-tied even if they played for another club during the league phase.

Click on an individual team for their full knockout phase squad.

Arsenal

Atleti

Barcelona

Bayern München

Chelsea

Juventus

Manchester United

OH Leuven

OL Lyonnes

Paris FC

Real Madrid

Wolfsburg