UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Women's Champions League knockout phase: Squad changes

Friday, February 6, 2026

The 12 UEFA Women's Champions League contenders have confirmed their squads for the knockout phase.

Sweden defender Smilla Holmberg signed for Arsenal from Hammarby in January
Sweden defender Smilla Holmberg signed for Arsenal from Hammarby in January Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 12 UEFA Women's Champions League teams that have qualified for the knockout phase were each permitted to register three new eligible A-list players by midnight CET on Thursday 5 February 2026.

No players are cup-tied even if they played for another club during the league phase.

Click on an individual team for their full knockout phase squad.

Arsenal

Atleti

Barcelona

Bayern München

Chelsea

Juventus

Manchester United

OH Leuven

OL Lyonnes

Paris FC

Real Madrid

Wolfsburg

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, February 6, 2026