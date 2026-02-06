Women's Champions League knockout phase: Squad changes
Friday, February 6, 2026
Article summary
The 12 UEFA Women's Champions League contenders have confirmed their squads for the knockout phase.
Article top media content
Article body
The 12 UEFA Women's Champions League teams that have qualified for the knockout phase were each permitted to register three new eligible A-list players by midnight CET on Thursday 5 February 2026.
No players are cup-tied even if they played for another club during the league phase.
Click on an individual team for their full knockout phase squad.