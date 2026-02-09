Women's Champions League enters knockout phase under new format

The 2025/26 Women's Champions League is back with eight teams contesting the competition's first-ever knockout phase play-offs.

The Women's Champions League's new format is the subject of the latest episode of Plugged In, presented by Euronics, which looks back at the exciting league phase, ahead to the knockout phase play-offs, and explores which players are in the running to be crowned top scorer.

Players and coaches have been reflecting on the drama and competitiveness of the inaugural league phase, which involved teams facing six different opponents, rivals going head-to-head and some sides excelling on their debuts.

Manchester United have reached the knockout phase in the first season they have progressed through qualifying Getty Images

The league phase culminated in all nine matches kicking off simultaneously on Matchday 6, when the top four teams progressed automatically to the quarter-finals. The teams finishing between fifth and 12th in the table moved on to the knockout phase play-offs and six teams were eliminated.

Marc Skinner, Manchester United coach, said: "I really liked it. Even in the final matches, there was always something at stake. It’s a great format, very tough. We faced fantastic teams and the sense of challenge made it even better. Now we can’t wait for the knockout stage."

Lucy Bronze, Chelsea defender, said: "It’s exciting to be part of; watching the games with teams moving up and down in the table throughout."

Chelsea's Lucy Bronze was "excited" watching the league phase unfold UEFA via Getty Images

Caroline Weir, Real Madrid midfielder, said: "As a player, it’s really exciting. Different teams, games home and away, league table format – I think it shows that every game counts. It’s so competitive."

Eight teams will contest the two-legged knockout phase play-offs, to decide who will meet Barcelona, OL Lyonnes, Chelsea and Bayern in the quarter-finals.

The top scorer contest is still wide open, with Bayern's Pernille Harder and Roma's Evelyne Viens leading the rankings on five goals each.

Six players lie one goal behind them on four: Barcelona's Ewa Pajor, Wolfsburg's Lineth Beerensteyn, OL Lyonnes' Melchie Dumornay, Real Madrid's Caroline Weir, Arsenal's Alessia Russo and Atleti's Fiamma.

Bayern's Pernille Harder jointly leads the top scorer rankings Getty Images

Top scorers