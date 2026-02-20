Women's Champions League Bracket: Guess your way to glory

Challenge your friends and win great prizes by predicting which team will win the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season.

Guess the results of each knockout tie from the quarter-finals all the way through to the final with the UEFA Women's Champions League Bracket, presented by PlayStation.

How does the UEFA Women's Champions League Bracket work?

Predict the winner of each quarter-final, semi-final and the final, scoring points for every team you correctly anticipate will win the tie.

Sign up or log in to keep track of your progress, and share your score with friends. The game is free to play and can be accessed here.

How are points scored through Bracket?

Players are awarded three points each time they correctly predict the team that goes through to the next round of fixtures, plus the side that wins the final, regardless of their opponent.

What prizes can be won?

There are some incredible prizes on offer for those who make their predictions before the quarter-final stage kicks off. The overall winner will receive a signed shirt from one of the two teams competing in this season's final.

The player who finishes second overall will win their choice of team shirt from any team playing in UEFA competition this season, while the third-placed player will receive an official match ball from this season's UEFA Women's Champions League.

