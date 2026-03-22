Arsenal vs Chelsea Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible starting line-ups

Arsenal and Chelsea meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 24 March at Arsenal Stadium.

Arsenal vs Chelsea at a glance When: Tuesday 24 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arsenal Stadium, London

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

Second leg: Wednesday 1 April (21:00 CET kick-off), Stamford Bridge, London

Meet the quarter-finalists

What you need to know

For the first time in the history of a UEFA women's club competition, two teams from the same city face off. Arsenal are featuring in a joint-record 17th quarter-final as they continue the defence of their title, though while Chelsea are yet to lift the trophy and are only featuring in their seventh last-eight tie, they have come through all their previous six.

Chelsea were excused February's knockout phase play-offs after ending third in the league phase, finishing joint-top with Barcelona in both goals scored (20) and fewest conceded (3). Arsenal were fifth and required a play-off with OH Leuven but came through 7-1 on aggregate, Alessia Russo totalling three goals to move clear as overall top scorer on seven. In their two Women's Super League meetings this season, Arsenal – currently going well after a mixed autumn – drew 1-1 at home to Chelsea on 8 November and then won 2-0 away on 24 January.

Nevertheless, the Blues go into this tie having retained their English Women's League Cup crown on 15 March. In a period of defensive injuries, Kadeisha Buchanan started for the first time since 2024, though Nathalie Björn was forced off minutes into her own comeback. This Saturday, meanwhile, Arsenal's Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Caitlin Foord, and Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter, were all involved for Australia in their 1-0 AFC Asian Women's Cup final loss to Japan in Sydney.

Every Arsenal 2025/26 Women's Champions League league phase goal

Where to watch: TV/streams

Possible line-ups

To follow.

Form guide

Arsenal

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Arsenal 5-0 West Ham United, 21/03, Women's Super League

Where they stand: 4th in Women's Super League, Women's FA Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea

Last six games: DWWWWW

Last match: London City Lionesses 1-1 Chelsea, 21/03, Women's Super League

Where they stand: 3rd in Women's Super League, Women's FA Cup quarter-finals, Women's League Cup winners

Every Chelsea 2025/26 Women's Champions League league phase goal

Bracket Predictor

Views from the camps

To follow.