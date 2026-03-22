Manchester United vs Bayern München Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible starting line-ups
Sunday, March 22, 2026
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When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Manchester United and Bayern München.
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Manchester United and Bayern München meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 25 March at Old Trafford.
Man United vs Bayern at a glance
When: Wednesday 25 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Second leg: Wednesday 1 April (18:45 CET kick-off), Fußball Arena München, Munich
What you need to know
Man United's only previous European experience before this season was a defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in 2023/24 qualifying, but their performances so far this term have established them as real contenders. As well as beating PSG in the league phase, they have kept eight clean sheets in their 12-match run, including qualifying, and defeated Atlético de Madrid 3-0 away and 2-0 at home in the knockout phase play-offs.
Lea Schüller joined Man Utd in January after scoring more than 100 goals in five and a half years with Bayern. United's Julia Zigiotti Olme and Fridolina Rolfö are also former Bayern players.
As for Bayern, they recovered from a 7-1 loss at Barcelona on Matchday 1 by posting four wins and a draw to finish fourth and avoid the play-offs, taking them into an eighth quarter-final in ten seasons. Klara Bühl starred with a league phase/group stage-record eight assists. They are also flying domestically, not least with a recent 4-1 defeat of Wolfsburg.
Possible line-ups
To follow.
Form guide
Man United
Last six games: WDLLWW
Last match: Man United 2-1 Everton, 21/03, Women's Super League
Where they stand: 2nd in Women's Super League
Bayern
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Essen 0-5 Bayern, 20/03, Frauen-Bundesliga
Where they stand: 1st in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals
Views from the camps
To follow.
Where is the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, will host the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 23 May.
The final will be the first UEFA women's club decider to be played in Norway, although Ullevaal – opened in 1926 and renovated on several occasions since – staged the UEFA Women's EURO final in both 1987 and 1997. It is the regular home of the Norway women's and men's national teams. The 2016 men's UEFA Super Cup was also held in Norway, in Trondheim.