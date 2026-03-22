Manchester United vs Bayern München Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible starting line-ups

Manchester United and Bayern München meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 25 March at Old Trafford.

Man United vs Bayern at a glance When: Wednesday 25 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

Second leg: Wednesday 1 April (18:45 CET kick-off), Fußball Arena München, Munich

Meet the quarter-finalists

What you need to know

Man United's only previous European experience before this season was a defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in 2023/24 qualifying, but their performances so far this term have established them as real contenders. As well as beating PSG in the league phase, they have kept eight clean sheets in their 12-match run, including qualifying, and defeated Atlético de Madrid 3-0 away and 2-0 at home in the knockout phase play-offs.

Lea Schüller joined Man Utd in January after scoring more than 100 goals in five and a half years with Bayern. United's Julia Zigiotti Olme and Fridolina Rolfö are also former Bayern players.

As for Bayern, they recovered from a 7-1 loss at Barcelona on Matchday 1 by posting four wins and a draw to finish fourth and avoid the play-offs, taking them into an eighth quarter-final in ten seasons. Klara Bühl starred with a league phase/group stage-record eight assists. They are also flying domestically, not least with a recent 4-1 defeat of Wolfsburg.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Every Man Utd 2025/26 Women's Champions League goal so far

Possible line-ups

To follow.

Form guide

Man United

Last six games: WDLLWW

Last match: Man United 2-1 Everton, 21/03, Women's Super League

Where they stand: 2nd in Women's Super League

Bayern

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Essen 0-5 Bayern, 20/03, Frauen-Bundesliga

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Bayern München's road to the Women's Champions League last eight: Every goal

Bracket Predictor

Views from the camps

To follow.