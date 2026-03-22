Real Madrid vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible starting line-ups
Sunday, March 22, 2026
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Article top media content
Article body
Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 25 March at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona at a glance
When: Wednesday 25 March (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano, Madrid
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Second leg: Thursday 2 April (18:45 CET kick-off), Camp Nou, Barcelona
What you need to know
This is not the first time this rivalry will be played out in the Women's Champions League, with then debutants Madrid having fallen at this very stage to Barcelona in 2021/22. Barça prevailed 8-3 on aggregate, winning the second leg 5-2 in front of a then world-record crowd at the Camp Nou (which will stage the return again this time).
Although Madrid finally recorded a victory against Barcelona last March, this season the Blaugrana have dominated the fixture, winning 4-0 in Liga F last November, 2-0 in the Supercopa final in January and 4-0 away in the Copa de la Reina quarter-finals in February. They will meet again in the league between these two European fixtures.
Madrid ousted Eintracht Frankfurt in qualifying and finished seventh in the league phase before a knockout phase play-off defeat of Paris FC took them into their second consecutive quarter-final. Last season, they won the first leg 2-0 against Arsenal, only to have that advantage overturned in London, meaning they have yet to reach the semis.
In contrast, Barcelona progressed to the last four for a record seventh time in a row last season and are in their 11th straight quarter-final as they seek to reclaim the title they lost to the Gunners last term. Topping the league phase unbeaten with 20 goals scored and just three conceded underlined that ambition.
Possible line-ups
To follow.
Form guide
Real Madrid
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Eibar 0-1 Real Madrid, 22/03, Liga F
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga F
Barcelona
Last six games: WWWDWW
Last match: Barcelona 7-1 Athletic Club, 21/03, Liga F
Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final
Views from the camps
To follow.
Where is the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, will host the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 23 May.
The final will be the first UEFA women's club decider to be played in Norway, although Ullevaal – opened in 1926 and renovated on several occasions since – staged the UEFA Women's EURO final in both 1987 and 1997. It is the regular home of the Norway women's and men's national teams. The 2016 men's UEFA Super Cup was also held in Norway, in Trondheim.