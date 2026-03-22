Real Madrid vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible starting line-ups

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 25 March at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona at a glance When: Wednesday 25 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano, Madrid

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

Second leg: Thursday 2 April (18:45 CET kick-off), Camp Nou, Barcelona

Meet the quarter-finalists

What you need to know

This is not the first time this rivalry will be played out in the Women's Champions League, with then debutants Madrid having fallen at this very stage to Barcelona in 2021/22. Barça prevailed 8-3 on aggregate, winning the second leg 5-2 in front of a then world-record crowd at the Camp Nou (which will stage the return again this time).

Although Madrid finally recorded a victory against Barcelona last March, this season the Blaugrana have dominated the fixture, winning 4-0 in Liga F last November, 2-0 in the Supercopa final in January and 4-0 away in the Copa de la Reina quarter-finals in February. They will meet again in the league between these two European fixtures.

Madrid ousted Eintracht Frankfurt in qualifying and finished seventh in the league phase before a knockout phase play-off defeat of Paris FC took them into their second consecutive quarter-final. Last season, they won the first leg 2-0 against Arsenal, only to have that advantage overturned in London, meaning they have yet to reach the semis.

In contrast, Barcelona progressed to the last four for a record seventh time in a row last season and are in their 11th straight quarter-final as they seek to reclaim the title they lost to the Gunners last term. Topping the league phase unbeaten with 20 goals scored and just three conceded underlined that ambition.

2021/22 highlights: Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona

Where to watch: TV/streams

Possible line-ups

To follow.

Form guide

Real Madrid

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Eibar 0-1 Real Madrid, 22/03, Liga F﻿



Where they stand: 2nd in Liga F

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWDWW

Last match: Barcelona 7-1 Athletic Club, 21/03, Liga F﻿



Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final

Every Real Madrid 2025/26 Women's Champions League goal so far

Bracket Predictor

Every Barcelona 2025/26 Women's Champions League league phase goal

Views from the camps

To follow.