Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Vivien Endemann's transition threat proves decisive for Wolfsburg

In the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final, Wolfsburg executed their game plan perfectly, earning just their third win over OL Lyonnes in 12 encounters.

The return leg will mark a milestone, the sides' 13th meeting in the competition making it the most-played fixture in Women’s Champions League history, surpassing the previous record of 12 between OL Lyonnes and Paris Saint-Germain.

As UEFA Technical Observer Irene Fuhrmann explains, it was eventual Player of the Match Vivien Endemann who delivered the decisive edge through her threat on the break.

As it happened: Wolfsburg 1-0 OL Lyonnes

Endemann had a "positive, major impact on the game, especially in transition phases," said Fuhrmann, who felt that the player's ability to accelerate attacks immediately after regains was Wolfsburg's most reliable attacking ploy.

Wolfsburg took advantage of moments of instability and Endemann repeatedly punished OL's brief moments of defensive disorganisation. "After winning the ball, she identified open spaces and her team-mates used her well," said Fuhrmann, noting not just Endemann's individual ability but also the team's structural clarity in these moments.

Endemann's pace alone made her difficult to contain: "Often, she could only be stopped by a foul, as her speed made her difficult to defend, and she also cleverly timed her runs to cross the defenders' paths. Although Endemann didn't score, she provided the assist for the winning goal after regaining the ball, having been the quickest to read the situation."

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Wolfsburg's decisive edge

From a tactical perspective, Wolfsburg's success on the break was not an accident. "Wolfsburg were tactically very well prepared to be dangerous on transitions," Fuhrmann said. "It was clear that the players knew exactly where spaces would open up and how to best use their own strengths, as well as the strengths of teammates like Endemann or Lineth Beerensteyn. Thanks to this clear plan, they were one step ahead of their opponents.

"Efficiency in transitions comes from combining anticipation, positioning, and immediate execution, not just raw speed," added Fuhrmann. "You need players who are mentally ready and act rapidly when an opportunity arises. Alongside the tactical plan and the mental component, the physical aspect is also a key element, regardless of the fact that decision-making and execution play a major role."

"Efficiency in transitions comes from combining anticipation, positioning, and immediate execution, not just raw speed. You need players who are mentally ready and act rapidly when an opportunity arises." Irene Fuhrmann, UEFA Technical Observer

Equally important is the relationship between the ball-winner and the runner. "Ideally, the player who wins the ball knows where her target player is and which space she will attack," said Fuhrmann. "Otherwise, her first glance should go toward the last lines to make sure. It is crucial that the target player recognises whether her team-mate is under pressure or not, and makes her run into space at the right moment. This requires good coordination and communication. In other words, you need players with high game intelligence, the ability to think one step ahead and to anticipate what might happen next."

"We created more chances, but we conceded three or four transition situations where Wolfsburg were able to create chances." Jonatan Giráldez, OL Lyonnes coach

From the opposition perspective, OL Lyonnes coach Jonatan Giráldez acknowledged the issue. "We created more chances, but we conceded three or four transition situations where Wolfsburg were able to create chances. We're used to having more control when it comes to avoiding this type of situation."

Those losses of control, even in the briefest moments, proved decisive, and with players like Endemann on their game, a single break can decide a match.

Irene Fuhrmann is a former Austria international who transitioned smoothly into coaching and steadily rose through the national team set-up. She became Austria's first female head coach and guided the team to the quarter-finals of UEFA Women's EURO 2022.