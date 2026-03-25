Women's Champions League quarter-final first-leg report: Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona

Barcelona are well placed to make it through the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals for an eighth year in a row after a ruthless first-leg display at Real Madrid.

Four years ago at this stage, Barcelona won 3-1 at Madrid in the first leg; that was the scoreline at half-time tonight as Ewa Pajor and Esmee Brugts struck early for the visitors, Linda Caicedo pulled one back and Irene Paredes immediately responded. Pajor and Vicky López struck in the second half before another Linda Caicedo goal and Alexia Putellas' penalty left Barcelona with a comfortable lead ahead of next Thursday's second leg at the Camp Nou.

Key moments 6' Alexia Putellas sets up Pajor for opener

13' Brugts doubles Barcelona lead

30' Linda Caicedo pulls one back

32' Irene Paredes heads in Pina corner

57' Pajor gets her second of the game

64' Vicky López turns in Graham Hansen centre

66' Linda Caicedo strikes again

89' Alexia Putellas converts penalty

Match in brief: Fast start key for Barcelona

Barcelona took the lead after just six minutes, with Alexia Putellas squaring for Pajor to tap in after being played through in the box by Patri Guijarro. Brugts was also involved in the build-up to that goal, and in the 13th minute she was on target herself, her looping header from Vicky López's cross spinning inside the post despite being palmed by Misa Rodríguez and Maëlle Lakrar's efforts on the line. Soon after, Pajor was sent clear, only for Misa Rodríguez to dive at her feet and prevent a shot.

On the half-hour, Madrid reduced arrears as Linda Caicedo advanced into the box and rounded Cata Coll before firing in. However, two minutes later Irene Paredes nodded in a Clàudia Pina corner to restore the visitors' two-goal cushion.

As it happened: Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona

The three-time European champions did not let up after the break, and not long before the hour mark Pajor had another, supplied by Clara Serrajordi's fine pass following a surge from midfield. Caroline Graham Hansen then replaced Serrajordi and promptly centred for Vicky López to make it 5-1.

Linda Caicedo quickly responded, darting in from the left and unleashing an excellent strike into the top corner. But Barcelona had another before the end when Sara Holmgaard brought down Graham Hansen, allowing Alexia Putellas to put away the penalty.

Madrid will look to bounce back on Sunday when they host Barcelona again in Liga F prior to their Camp Nou second-leg trip.

Vodafone Player of the Match: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas with her award UEFA via Getty Images

"She played excellently, controlling the game, finding spaces to receive and making penetrative runs beyond that stretched the opposition. Her movement took her all across the pitch, creating chances at every opportunity."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Guillermo Honrubia, match reporter

Barça have taken a crucial step towards qualifying for the semi-finals after achieving their objective in Madrid: being rock-solid in defence and clinical in attack, while neutralising the home side's counters for most of the match. Ewa Pajor continued her spectacular scoring run against Las Blancas, while Clara Serrajordi, Alexia Putellas and Patri Guijarro were all in fine form. Pau Quesada's team will need to put in a perfect performance next week to prevent the Blaugrana from reaching their eighth successive semi-final.

Reaction

Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "I'm really pleased with the match we played. I'm really pleased with the performance. I'm really pleased because football is all about emotion and passion. They scored to make it 2-1, and in the very next move... a corner and a goal. That fills me with a great sense of pride.

"I think the moment when we conceded [making it 2-1] and then we scored shows the competitive spirit this team has. It shows our DNA. This is something we need to keep up, and we want to prove it again on Sunday, then next Thursday."

Pau Quesada, Real Madrid coach: "Everything went wrong today. The team fell apart after the first goal. We then found ourselves 2-1 down and it looked like we were making a comeback, but the next goal from a set piece finished us off.

"They were deserved victors. If you lose focus after conceding a goal against opponents like this, they'll run you ragged. The gap to Barça is what it is. They've got that extra gear and we have to match it. On the day you don't, this is what happens to you."

Esmee Brugts, Barcelona defender: "I play in a team with very experienced players who have played many Champions League matches and know how to handle these games. They've scored two goals against us; we know there's still room for improvement, but I'm very happy.

"Scoring makes me feel absolutely brilliant. We've scored loads of goals today and we've had plenty of goalscorers, but it's always special to score, especially in a Clásico in the Champions League."

Irene Paredes, Barcelona defender: "We came here to play a good match and win, and we've done just that. It's a good result. We'll prepare just as thoroughly for the second leg because we want to perform just as well. The coaching staff prepared very well and we executed [the game plan] very well. When things go your way so early on, it helps. We have to be happy. We're a team that wants to win everything, always."

María Méndez, Real Madrid defender: "It's difficult for all of us; it's not at all what we expected. We have no choice but to move on, because football doesn't let you stop. We've got another match on Sunday and we need to work hard to put in a different performance. We need to work harder to avoid the mistakes that cost us so dearly today."

Key stats

Barcelona now have 22 wins in their 23 competitive meetings with Madrid (including four so far this season).

Pajor has now scored 13 goals in nine competitive games against Madrid, and has drawn level with Alexia Putellas as the player with the most goals in the fixture.

Pajor is now up to six goals for the campaign, behind only Arsenal's Alessia Russo on eight.

Vicky López scored one goal in her first 22 UEFA Women's Champions League appearances but has now struck in successive matches in the competition.





Barcelona, in their 11th straight quarter-final, are hoping to increase their record streak of getting through this round seven years in a row.

Line-ups

Real Madrid: Misa Rodríguez; Eva Navarro, María Méndez, Lakrar, Holmgaard; Weir (Irune Dorado 65), Angeldahl, Däbritz (Toletti 65); Athenea (Santiago 85), Feller (Keukelaar 65), Linda Caicedo

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Camara (Mapi León 74), Brugts; Serrajordi (Graham Hansen 60), Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas; Vicky López (Schertenleib 74), Pajor (Paralluelo 67), Clàudia Pina

Oslo final