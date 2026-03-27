Bayern München vs Manchester United Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, full lowdown
Friday, March 27, 2026
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When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Bayern and Manchester United.
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Bayern München and Manchester United meet in Munich for their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 1 April.
Man United vs Bayern at a glance
When: Wednesday 1 April (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Semi-finals: Winners face Real Madrid or Barcelona on 25/26 April (home) and 2/3 May (away).
What do you need to know?
Bayern take a 3-2 lead into this game having twice led the first leg through Pernille Harder, only for United to equalise each time before substitute Momoko Tanikawa conjured a winner. Coach Jose Barcala executed a specific tactical plan to go direct over United's high press and his team delivered at key moments to take an advantage back to Munich.
Unbeaten at home since 18 March 2025, when they lost to OL Lyonnes in the first leg of their last Women's Champions League quarter-final, Bayern know keeping that run going will take them into the competition's last four for only the third time in their eight European campaigns.
United, making their debut at this stage, look to continue a season that began back in the second qualifying round in August 2025. Their only previous trip to Germany resulted in a 5-2 loss at Wolfsburg on Matchday 4 of this season's league phase, but they will take confidence from winning their three other away games in the competition proper — beating Atleti twice and Juventus once.
With just one goal separating the teams and the chance to face Spanish opposition in a semi-final at stake, both sides have everything to play for in Munich.
Form guide
Bayern
Last six games: WWWWWW
Next match: Nürnberg vs Bayern, 28/03, Frauen Bundesliga
Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals
Man United
Last six games: LWDLWW
Next match: Man United vs Man City, 28/03, Women's Super League
Where they stand: 2nd in Women's Super League
View from the camps
Jose Barcala, Bayern coach: "We've only achieved 50% – only the first half [of the quarter-final] has been played. Now it will come down to the details. It will be very testing, so we need the energy from our fans."
Marc Skinner, Man United coach: "It will take us to the depths and we expect it to be difficult. You can [train] your mind into what you must do; that's why my players are at Manchester United. If they didn't want to do it, they wouldn't be at this club. They're going to give it absolutely everything."
Georgia Stanway, Bayern midfielder: "There are moments of positivity we can take from [the first leg], but there are moments we need to fix. We're not happy with the goals we conceded, but the victory is important. We can't get complacent, though."
Maya Le Tissier, Man United captain: "We need to have more control out of possession. [Bayern] do a lot of rotation, so we need to communicate with each other."
Where is the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, will host the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 23 May.
The final will be the first UEFA women's club decider to be played in Norway, although Ullevaal – opened in 1926 and renovated on several occasions since – staged the UEFA Women's EURO final in both 1987 and 1997. It is the regular home of the Norway women's and men's national teams. The 2016 men's UEFA Super Cup was also held in Norway, in Trondheim.