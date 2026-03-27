Bayern München vs Manchester United Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, full lowdown

Bayern München and Manchester United meet in Munich for their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 1 April.

Man United vs Bayern at a glance When: Wednesday 1 April (18:45 CET kick-off)﻿

Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich﻿

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

Semi-finals: Winners face Real Madrid or Barcelona on 25/26 April (home) and 2/3 May (away).

What do you need to know?

Bayern take a 3-2 lead into this game having twice led the first leg through Pernille Harder, only for United to equalise each time before substitute Momoko Tanikawa conjured a winner. Coach Jose Barcala executed a specific tactical plan to go direct over United's high press and his team delivered at key moments to take an advantage back to Munich.

Highlights: Man Utd 2-3 Bayern München

Unbeaten at home since 18 March 2025, when they lost to OL Lyonnes in the first leg of their last Women's Champions League quarter-final, Bayern know keeping that run going will take them into the competition's last four for only the third time in their eight European campaigns.

United, making their debut at this stage, look to continue a season that began back in the second qualifying round in August 2025. Their only previous trip to Germany resulted in a 5-2 loss at Wolfsburg on Matchday 4 of this season's league phase, but they will take confidence from winning their three other away games in the competition proper — beating Atleti twice and Juventus once.

With just one goal separating the teams and the chance to face Spanish opposition in a semi-final at stake, both sides have everything to play for in Munich.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Form guide

Bayern

Last six games: WWWWWW

Next match: Nürnberg vs Bayern, 28/03, Frauen Bundesliga

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Man United

Last six games: LWDLWW

Next match: Man United vs Man City, 28/03, Women's Super League

Where they stand: 2nd in Women's Super League

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View from the camps

Jose Barcala, Bayern coach: "We've only achieved 50% – only the first half [of the quarter-final] has been played. Now it will come down to the details. It will be very testing, so we need the energy from our fans."

Marc Skinner, Man United coach: "It will take us to the depths and we expect it to be difficult. You can [train] your mind into what you must do; that's why my players are at Manchester United. If they didn't want to do it, they wouldn't be at this club. They're going to give it absolutely everything."

Pernille Harder on first leg

Georgia Stanway, Bayern midfielder: "There are moments of positivity we can take from [the first leg], but there are moments we need to fix. We're not happy with the goals we conceded, but the victory is important. We can't get complacent, though."

Maya Le Tissier, Man United captain: "We need to have more control out of possession. [Bayern] do a lot of rotation, so we need to communicate with each other."