Women's Champions League quarter-final second-leg report: Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal (agg: 2-3)

Arsenal held off a late comeback from London rivals Chelsea to continue their UEFA Women's Champions League title defence, with Sjoeke Nüsken's late goal for the Blues not enough to pip the Gunners to the semi-finals.

Leading by two goals after last week's first leg, the holders required some inspired goalkeeping from Daphne van Domselaar to thwart their city neighbours' late charge at Stamford Bridge.

Key moments 53': Van Domselaar saves from Kerr

75': Kerr tests Arsenal keeper again with volley

80': Nüsken glances header wide

85': Buurman hits post after James denied

90+1': Mead hits woodwork

90+4': Nüsken scores from close range

Match in brief: Arsenal stand firm to deny Chelsea on aggregate

Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor made two changes from the first-leg line-up that lost 3-1 in north London, bringing in Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter. Her Gunners counterpart Renée Slegers made four alterations by including goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, forward Olivia Smith and returning Australian duo Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord.

Chasing a two-goal deficit, Chelsea started brightly and had an early opportunity when Ellie Carpenter found Sjoeke Nüsken in space in the box, but the German midfielder steered her shot wide.

The competition's leading goalscorer, Alessia Russo, then tested Hannah Hampton at the other end after a clever back-heeled pass from Olivia Smith, before Alyssa Thompson combined with Kerr and shot over the bar for the Blues.

Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert stays close to Arsenal's Alessia Russo Arsenal FC via Getty Images

As it happened: Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal (agg: 2-3)

Arsenal started the second half on the front foot and Russo had an off-target attempt from distance before Hampton denied Emily Fox from a tight angle.

Kerr came close to an opener in the 53rd minute when Nüsken fed a long ball through and the Australia international charged forward, only to see her strike tipped over the crossbar by Van Domselaar at full stretch.

The Chelsea forward tested Van Domselaar again with a first-time effort from Lauren James' cross and Nüsken glanced a header across the face of goal, but the Gunners defence continued to stand firm.

In a frantic end to the game, Veerle Buurman hit a post after following up on James' saved effort, and Beth Mead hit the woodwork at the other end.

Nüsken eventually broke the deadlock in added time by turning Kerr's cross in at the near post, but Arsenal's lead from the first leg was enough to send the defending champions through.

Vodafone Player of the Match: Daphne van Domselaar

Daphne van Domselaar performed a string of key saves in the Arsenal goal Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"Van Domselaar delivered an excellent performance, making highly commendable saves, especially in the final minutes, which were key to Arsenal's semi-final qualification."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Paul Saffer, match reporter

Arsenal's title defence goes on courtesy of their clinical finishing in the first leg combined with disciplined defending before Chelsea found a late reply tonight. For the first time in their seven quarter-finals, the Blues miss out, having applied so much pressure over the 180 minutes but only scoring twice.

Reaction

Renée Slegers, Arsenal coach: "It was a very hard scenario going into this game with a 2-0 lead. The three games before this [between Arsenal and Chelsea this season] had been very tight with small margins, so we were preparing for this again. I'm so proud of how the players managed this game, mostly from a mentality perspective. We thought it was going to be really hard to defend something for 90 minutes against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge so we went into it at 0-0 in our heads."

Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea coach: "I am frustrated about the result. The Champions League was one of our biggest objectives for the season, so it's tough. We were strong defensively, we didn't concede a lot, we created a lot with the ball, we were in control for more of the game, but the reality is we couldn't score more than one goal. We created enough but we weren't clinical enough again."

Arsenal reaction: Kim Little on reaching semi-final

Arsenal captain Kim Little: "It was a great performance from the whole team. Our focus, discipline and how we played the match was at a really high level, which has allowed us to go through. We spoke about making sure we stopped Chelsea's strong players on the ball as much as possible. You can't stop that for the whole 90 minutes, but we did it as best we can. There were naturally more chances when they were going for goals at the end, but there were more for us as well. We saw out the match and I'm really proud."

Keira Walsh, Chelsea midfielder: "We all gave 100%. We probably had enough to go through; we just didn't put the ball in the back of the net early enough. All we could do was give our best. I guess that's football: it is about who [scores] and they did that more than us. Maybe it's just learning to stay in the game a bit longer before playing at home. We could have put ourselves in a better position as we know we're strong at Stamford Bridge."

Chelsea reaction: Lucy Bronze on defeat

Daphne van Domselaar, Arsenal goalkeeper: "I'm so happy we've done the job and I'm standing here with a big smile. We knew that Chelsea were going to push for two goals in the second half. They're good at crosses, so we were ready for them. I'm just happy for the team; we put our bodies on the line."

Lucy Bronze, Chelsea defender: "Across both legs, I think we were the slightly better team — just the less clinical one. We had chances. Arsenal are a really good team and there were chances in both legs. It's just the way it is."

Key stats

Arsenal have won ten of their last 12 UEFA Women's Champions League two-legged ties.

This was the first-ever tie between clubs from the same city in the history of UEFA women's club competitions.

Three of Sjoeke Nüsken's six Women's Champions League goals have come at the quarter-final stage. She had previously scored twice in a 3-0 away win against Ajax in 2023/24.

Arsenal have won all five of their UEFA competition two-legged ties in which they have held a two-goal first-leg lead, with two of those advantages earned at home.

Chelsea have lost at the Women's Champions League quarter-final stage for the first time, having won all six of their previous ties in this round.

The result ended Arsenal's six-game winning run in the competition – their joint-highest winning streak after they previously achieved the same in the 2012/13 edition.

Arsenal failed to score for only the second time in their last 22 Women's Champions League matches.

Line-ups

Chelsea: Hampton; Carpenter, Buchanan (Charles 60), Bronze, Buurman; Nüsken, Cuthbert (Baltimore 60), Walsh (Kaptein 83); Thompson, Kerr, James

Arsenal: Van Domselaar; Fox (Holmberg 69), Wubben-Moy, Catley (Hinds 45+1), McCabe; Little, Russo, Mariona (Laia Codina 84); Smith (Mead 69), Blackstenius (Maanum 85), Foord