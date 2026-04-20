Bayern München vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, full lowdown

Bayern München and Barcelona meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg on Saturday 25 April at Fußball Arena München.

Bayern München vs Barcelona at a glance When: Saturday 25 April (18:15 CET kick-off)﻿

Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich

What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

Second leg: 16:30 CET, Sunday 3 May at Camp Nou, Barcelona

What do you need to know?

Bayern have turned their campaign around after losing 7-1 away to Barcelona on Matchday 1; the German champions won a league game at Wolfsburg four days later and have not lost since, in a run of 25 victories and one draw. They now have a chance to progress to their first Women's Champions League final, having lost in the semi-finals to Chelsea in 2020/21 and Barcelona in 2018/19, when their upcoming opponents won both legs 1-0.

Barcelona have kept up momentum since their opening victory against Bayern, scoring 32 goals in eight games this campaign after blowing away Real Madrid 12-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals — despite the long-term absence of triple Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí. The three-time champions are in a record-extending eighth consecutive semi-final, and their ninth in ten seasons. The Spanish side aim to set a new mark by reaching a sixth final in a row, as they seek to claim back the trophy they lost to Arsenal in the 2025 decider.

Bayern beat Barcelona at Fußball Arena München in the 2022/23 group stage Getty Images

One thing Barcelona have never done, however, is win at Fußball Arena München. The only other time these teams have met at this stadium, Bayern won 3-1 in the 2022/23 group stage. Bayern have their own injury concerns, after Giulia Gwinn dislocated a shoulder on international duty last week and Klara Bühl works her way back from a calf injury. With the second leg likely to be in front of a big crowd at Camp Nou, Bayern will hope to capitalise on home advantage in the first fixture.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Form guide

Bayern

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Bayern 4-0 Essen, 06/04, German Cup semi-finals

Next match: Union Berlin vs Bayern, 22/04, Frauen-Bundesliga

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup final

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Barcelona 6-0 Badalona, 06/04, Liga F

Next match: Espanyol vs Barcelona, 22/04, Liga F

Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final

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