Bayern München vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, full lowdown
Monday, April 20, 2026
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When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg between Bayern München and Barcelona.
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Bayern München and Barcelona meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg on Saturday 25 April at Fußball Arena München.
Bayern München vs Barcelona at a glance
When: Saturday 25 April (18:15 CET kick-off)
Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich
What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Second leg: 16:30 CET, Sunday 3 May at Camp Nou, Barcelona
What do you need to know?
Bayern have turned their campaign around after losing 7-1 away to Barcelona on Matchday 1; the German champions won a league game at Wolfsburg four days later and have not lost since, in a run of 25 victories and one draw. They now have a chance to progress to their first Women's Champions League final, having lost in the semi-finals to Chelsea in 2020/21 and Barcelona in 2018/19, when their upcoming opponents won both legs 1-0.
Barcelona have kept up momentum since their opening victory against Bayern, scoring 32 goals in eight games this campaign after blowing away Real Madrid 12-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals — despite the long-term absence of triple Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí. The three-time champions are in a record-extending eighth consecutive semi-final, and their ninth in ten seasons. The Spanish side aim to set a new mark by reaching a sixth final in a row, as they seek to claim back the trophy they lost to Arsenal in the 2025 decider.
One thing Barcelona have never done, however, is win at Fußball Arena München. The only other time these teams have met at this stadium, Bayern won 3-1 in the 2022/23 group stage. Bayern have their own injury concerns, after Giulia Gwinn dislocated a shoulder on international duty last week and Klara Bühl works her way back from a calf injury. With the second leg likely to be in front of a big crowd at Camp Nou, Bayern will hope to capitalise on home advantage in the first fixture.
Form guide
Bayern
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Bayern 4-0 Essen, 06/04, German Cup semi-finals
Next match: Union Berlin vs Bayern, 22/04, Frauen-Bundesliga
Where they stand: 1st in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup final
Barcelona
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Barcelona 6-0 Badalona, 06/04, Liga F
Next match: Espanyol vs Barcelona, 22/04, Liga F
Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final
View from the camps
To follow
Where is the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, will host the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 23 May.
The final will be the first UEFA women's club decider to be played in Norway, although Ullevaal – opened in 1926 and renovated on several occasions since – staged the UEFA Women's EURO final in both 1987 and 1997. It is the regular home of the Norway women's and men's national teams. The 2016 men's UEFA Super Cup was also held in Norway, in Trondheim.