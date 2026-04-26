Women's Champions League semi-final first-leg highlights, report: Arsenal 2-1 OL Lyonnes

Olivia Smith scored with seven minutes remaining to give UEFA Women's Champions League holders Arsenal a 2-1 comeback win against OL Lyonnes in their semi-final first leg.

OL had gone in front via Jule Brand's solo goal, the only shot on target of a tight first half, but Mariona Caldentey's 59th-minute free-kick sparked an Ingrid Engen own goal to level the tie. Although Kadidiatou Diani then hit the crossbar for the visitors, Arsenal looked the more likely side to score and Smith ensured they will have a lead to defend at OL Stadium on Saturday.

Key moments 19' Brand goal puts OL on top

54' Endler denies Smith

58' Engen own goals levels the tie

66' Diani hits crossbar

83' Smith strikes for Arsenal

Match in brief: Arsenal battle back

OL stuck with the attacking combination of Ada Hegerberg flanked by Kadidiatou Diani and Jule Brand that they had deployed in their quarter-final second-leg defeat of Wolfsburg. And, after a quiet opening in which Arsenal were marginally on top, Brand broke the deadlock with a solo effort, cutting in from the left and skipping past Kim Little before beating Daphne van Domselaar from the edge of the box.

Arsenal were welcoming Leah Williamson back to central defence after injury but still missing Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly, and after struggling to regain their footing, they began to threaten again towards the end of the first half. Wendie Renard made a crucial saving tackle on Stina Blackstenius, and Caitlin Foord headed a high Katie McCabe cross just past the far post, with Alessia Russo lurking.

Early in the second half, Emily Fox burst through from deep and supplied Smith to go close. Christiane Endler then denied Olivia Smith from close range, while at the other end Diani did well to keep the ball in play and cut back to Korbin Shrader, who took a touch and shot over.

As it happened: Arsenal 2-1 OL Lyonnes

However, just before the hour, Arsenal's pressure told as a low Mariona Caldentey free-kick from the left deceived Endler under pressure from the lurking Blackstenius, and the unfortunate Ingrid Engen got the final touch on the ball as she lunged to keep it out.

OL nearly mustered a swift equaliser, Diani breaking through and striking the crossbar. What had been a tight game before the break was now very open, Foord testing Endler at her near post and later being thwarted by the visiting goalkeeper at point-blank range after breaking through thanks to some dazzling footwork.

Shortly afterwards, the Gunners did indeed take the lead, Smith pouncing on a loose pass, regaining her footing, rounding Endler and finishing to the delight of the 26,758-strong crowd. Endler had to be alert to tip a curling Foord effort around a post, but after losing 2-1 at home to OL both on Matchday 1 this season and in the semi-finals 12 months ago, Arsenal now have an advantage as they look to eliminate the eight-time champions at this stage for the second consecutive year.

Vodafone Player of the Match: Olivia Smith (Arsenal)

Olivia Smith with the Player of the Match award Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"She was a constant threat throughout the game, both with and without the ball. She never stopped going and scored the winning goal. Arsenal's press in the second half of the match had a really good intensity to it, and this was displayed in Smith winning the ball for the decisive goal."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Faye Hackwell, match reporter

Arsenal waited 18 years to reach their second Women's Champions League final last season, and today they have taken a step closer to reaching two consecutive showpieces. The Gunners have won at home to a French side for the first time in their history and showed dogged determination to come from behind and take a lead into the second leg. This is only the halfway point in the tie, though, and eight-time winners OL Lyonnes will take confidence from the way they defended and the chances they created as they prepare to turn things around in France next Saturday.

Reaction

Arsenal reaction: Alessia Russo on win against OL Lyonnes

Renée Slegers, Arsenal coach: "The team were very calm and composed at half-time and also on the pitch, and then it started clicking. We did that so well today. I'm happy with the team, but nothing is won yet. We just have to keep on going."

Jonatan Giráldez, OL Lyonnes coach: "I'm happy with the first half, but we did not perform well in the second half when they started to play a bit more direct, so this is something we will need to improve for the second leg. We are hopeful for next week."

Alessia Russo, Arsenal forward: "It's good to win at home in front of our fans, but we know it's far from done. We've got to go to Lyon – a really tough place to go – and it's a game of two legs; everyone knows that. We're happy, but it means nothing for now."

Jule Brand, OL Lyonnes forward: "As expected, it was a very difficult game. Arsenal played really well and put pressure on us. I don't think we were able to show our full quality on the pitch, but I am still confident in the team that we can [win the semi-final]."

Olivia Smith, Player of the Match: "The players speak – they are very self-driven. We have players who have different perspectives on the pitch, so that helps. The biggest thing [at half-time] was about sticking together. Everyone could see the things we needed to fix. We were dominant with our chances going forward and defensively."

Ada Hegerberg, OL Lyonnes forward: "It's a tough result, but there were ups and downs. There are things to work on, but I'm still optimistic. We've always got to be positive; we have a huge chance at home in front of our crowd. We've got to switch our minds quickly and be optimistic that we can turn this around."

OL Lyonnes reaction: Ada Hegerberg on semi-final first-leg defeat at Arsenal

Key stats

Arsenal had lost all five of their previous home games against OL, who had never been beaten in their ten past away trips to face English sides.

In the first half, OL had one shot on target and Arsenal zero. In the second half, Arsenal managed eight shots on target compared to none for OL.

OL are contesting a record 15th semi-final, making them the only club with more appearances at this stage than Arsenal (nine).

Wendie Renard was making her 25th appearance in a semi-final match in this competition; no one else has even reached 20. She first faced Kim Little at this stage in 2010/11.

Olivia Smith scores the winner UEFA via Getty Images

Line-ups

Arsenal: Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson (Hinds 66), Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Russo (Holmberg 90+3), Little (Laia Codina 90+3), Mariona; Smith (Maanum 84), Blackstenius (Pelova 84), Foord

OL Lyonnes: Endler; Lawrence, Renard, Engen, Svava; Shrader, Heaps, Yohannes (Egurrola 66); Diani, Hegerberg (Katoto 66), Brand (Becho 77)