Best games of the 2025/26 Women's Champions League knockout phase: Which was your favourite?

OL Lyonnes' semi-final comeback, Barcelona's stunning performance at the Camp Nou and English rivals Arsenal and Chelsea going head-to-head are among the standout matches of the 2025/26 Women's Champions League knockout phase.

Pick your favourite from our selection of games featuring knockout phase drama, spectacular goals and star performances.

Highlights: Paris FC 2-3 Real Madrid

The competition's inaugural knockout phase play-offs provided a new route through to the last eight and Real Madrid seized the opportunity by coming from behind to secure a first-leg advantage against Paris FC.

Kaja Korošec's volley gave the hosts an early lead, but Caroline Weir levelled by tapping in after Sara Däbritz hit the post from distance. Linda Caicedo was influential in Madrid's next two goals, setting off on a dazzling run to set up Athenea del Castillo before slotting in the third herself.

Maeline Mendy's late deflected strike gave Paris FC hope, but the Spanish side earned a 2-0 victory in the second leg to progress.

Women's Champions League quarter-final highlights: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

Both sides produced spectacular strikes as defending champions Arsenal capitalised on home advantage in the first European meeting between these London rivals.

Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring from a set piece and Chloe Kelly doubled the Gunners' advantage with a long-range effort.

Lauren James skilfully curled in from the edge of the box to reduce the deficit for the Blues, but Alessia Russo had the final say by deftly controlling the ball and shooting to give Arsenal an advantage Chelsea were unable to overturn despite winning the second leg 1-0.

Highlights: Barcelona 6-0 Real Madrid

A 60,067-strong crowd was treated to a sensational attacking display from the three-time champions on their return to the Camp Nou.

Alexia Putellas bowed to the home fans after marking her 500th Barcelona appearance with the opening goal, then four of her team-mates followed her onto the scoresheet.

Caroline Graham Hansen put in a Player of the Match performance by scoring twice and setting up another, as last season's runners-up showcased why they have risen to become a dominant force in recent seasons of this competition.

Semi-final highlights: OL Lyonnes 3-1 Arsenal (4-3 agg)

In a repeat of last season's semi-final the situation was reversed, with OL Lyonnes needing to turn around a one-goal first-leg deficit in the home return.

Wendie Renard levelled the tie on aggregate from the penalty spot and Kadidiatou Diani got an outstretched leg to Jule Brand's corner to edge the hosts in front.

Russo looked to have taken the semi-final to extra time when she knocked in from close range in the 76th minute, but Brand replied with a sumtuous late goal – controlling Melchie Dumornay's chipped ball with her right foot before slotting in with her left to send the eight-time champions to the final.

Semi-final highlights: Barcelona 4-2 Bayern München (5-3 agg)

A tight 1-1 first leg in Munich set up an absorbing return fixture. Barcelona put on a free-flowing attacking display and Bayern battled until the very end in an attempt to reach their first final.

Salma Paralluelo broke the deadlock but, within four minutes, Pernille Harder set up Linda Dallmann to level the scores again. Chances at both ends followed and Barcelona looked to have built up an unassailable lead when Alexia Putellas found the net twice and Ewa Pajor scored her ninth of the campaign.

A 71st-minute Harder goal gave Bayern momentum to attempt a comeback, though, and Dallmann hit the crossbar in a thrilling finish that concluded with Barcelona progressing to their sixth consecutive final.

Games of the league phase