Women's Champions League final fan events: All you need to know about Spikersuppa Fan Festival and WePlayStrong House in Oslo

The countdown to the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and OL Lyonnes on Saturday 23 May is on – and across the weekend of the final, Oslo will transform into a celebration of women's football for fans from around Europe.

From interactive football activities and partner experiences at Spikersuppa Fan Festival to the culture-led energy of WePlayStrong House at Rådhusplassen, supporters arriving in the Norwegian capital will be able to experience the women's game far beyond Ullevaal Stadion itself.

Both fan destinations are free and open to the public across the weekend of the final.

Spikersuppa Fan Festival

Located in the heart of Oslo, the Spikersuppa Fan Festival will serve as the central hub for supporters in the build-up to the final.

Fans can expect:

Football challenges and interactive games

Official UEFA Women's Champions League partner events

Live entertainment

Prizes and giveaways

Food, drink and social spaces

Appearances from special guests and creators

The festival is designed to bring together local fans, travelling supporters and families in a vibrant city-centre atmosphere as excitement builds towards the final.

Welcome to WePlayStrong House

A short walk away at Rådhusplassen waterfront, fans can also visit WePlayStrong House – UEFA's home of women's football culture.

Built around creativity, fandom and community, WePlayStrong House offers a different side of the final weekend: a space where fans can connect, play, create and celebrate the culture surrounding the women's game.

Activities include:

Our now customary community 3v3 match featuring stars of the women's game from on and off the pitch

Player meet-and-greets

The 'Guess the UWCL Star' game

Creative activities

Off Mute results event

Free copies of Queenzine

A temporary tattoo studio inspired by women's football style and identity

Spaces to create, connect and celebrate the game together

WePlayStrong House reflects UEFA's wider ambition to grow not only the visibility of women's football but also the culture, identity and fandom around it.

A citywide celebration

With fans travelling from across Europe for the final, Oslo will host a weekend designed to celebrate the continued rise of women's football on and off the pitch.

Whether you are attending the match, exploring the city with friends or discovering the UEFA Women's Champions League for the first time, the fan activities across Oslo aim to create spaces where everyone can feel part of the game.

Further details, opening times and programme announcements will be shared across UEFA Women's Champions League and WePlayStrong channels in the coming days.