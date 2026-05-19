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Women's Champions League predicted line-ups: Team news for the final

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Who is expected to start, who will be absent and who is an injury doubt ahead of the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final?

The recently-returned Aitana Bonmatí in training with Barcelona ahead of the final
The recently-returned Aitana Bonmatí in training with Barcelona ahead of the final Europa Press via Getty Images

We offer managers playing UEFA Women's Champions League Fantasy Football a helping hand by predicting the line-ups and providing player injury information for the 2026 final between Barcelona and OL Lyonnes.

Choose your final Fantasy line-up

Barcelona

Predicted line-up: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Brugts; Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí; Salma Paralluelo, Pajor, Clàudia Pina
Out: Laia Aleixandri (knee)
Doubtful: Graham Hansen (thigh)

Team news

Aitana Bonmatí returned from a five-month injury layoff to come off the bench in Barcelona's semi-final second leg, and has since featured in three domestic games – starting and completing just over an hour in one and appearing as a second-half substitute in two.

Aitana Bonmatí made her long-awaited return against Bayern at the Camp Nou earlier this month
Aitana Bonmatí made her long-awaited return against Bayern at the Camp Nou earlier this monthUEFA via Getty Images

But she faces stiff competition for a spot in Pere Romeu's starting 11, as teenagers Vicky López and Clara Serrajordi have both thrived in midfield in her absence; so whether the 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or winner plays a starting or substitute role is one of the big questions ahead of the final.

Caroline Graham Hansen is in a race to recover from a thigh injury to take to the stage in the city of her birth, but is expected to feature in Oslo despite having missed last weekend's Copa Del Reina final.

OL Lyonnes

OL Lyonnes: Endler; Lawrence, Renard, Engen, Bacha; Dumornay, Heaps, Yohannes; Becho, Hegerberg, Brand
Out: Joseph (knee), Diani (knee)
Doubtful: Micah (concussion), Junttila Nelhage (muscle), Benyahia (unspecified)

Team news

Kadidiatou Diani played in all ten of OL Lyonnes' games en route to the final, but her knee injury means 22-year-old Vicki Becho, who has started the French side's last three domestic games, could form part of the front three.

Vicki Becho during the second leg of OL Lyonnes' quarter-final against Wolfsburg
Vicki Becho during the second leg of OL Lyonnes' quarter-final against WolfsburgGetty Images

Jonatan Giráldez also has the more experienced forward Tabitha Chawinga in his squad, but she has only recently returned from the thigh injury that kept her out of their Women's Champions League semi-final against Arsenal.

Final build-up
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