UEFA Women's Champions League final fan event by PepsiCo to bring sport, music, fashion and culture to Oslo

Fans visiting the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League final in Oslo, Norway, will be able to enjoy live entertainment, interactive games, food and fitness activities at Game Changers Live, presented by PepsiCo.

The free two-day event will be held at Carls entertainment venue in Oslo on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 May.

A range of activities celebrating football and its culture will precede a watch party when three-time champions Barcelona and record eight-time winners OL Lyonnes meet in the final at 18:00 CET on the second day.

Norwegian singer Julie Bergan, whose hit songs include Ignite and Arigato, has co-created a fashion dance show ahead of her Pepsi MAX Live concert performance on the Friday evening.

Former Norway international footballer Jan Gunnar Solli and Natalia Barbin will be DJing across the weekend.

Free bookable activities include football bingo, a Gatorade HIIT Pilates class and a guided run around Oslo with Gatorade Run Club. The event venue also offers a Pepsi Merch store and displays from world champion football freestylers during the weekend.

There will also be the Game On: Live Panel with guest speakers Ian Wright and Sarina Wiegman in a powerful conversation championing the growth of the women's game.

Several food and drink options will be available, including Doritos Loaded Nachos with an exclusive recipe curated by chef Gordon Ramsay and indulgent Pepsi crafted beverages.

The two-day event will culminate in a live screening watch party of the Barcelona-OL Lyonnes UEFA Women's Champions League final, which is being held at the city's Ullevaal Stadion.

Visit the event website to see the full schedule and book free tickets to Game Changers Live events of your interest happening at Carls. Entry 20+ yrs from 18:00.