Welcome to the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

Welcome to Oslo for the UEFA Women's Champions League final. It brings us great pleasure to be in a country acclaimed as a true pioneer and a champion of women's football's development in Europe. And with Norwegian football shining brightly at every imaginable stage this year, it is even more fitting that such a special occasion is celebrated in the pearl of the North.

Let me start with a heartfelt thank you to the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) and its president, Lise Klaveness, for their devotion, hard work and commitment in organising what promises to be a truly unforgettable event.

The UEFA Women's Champions League entered an exciting new chapter this season, introducing a new format that has boosted participation by bringing more clubs from more countries into the competition. It also created more spectacular matchups between Europe's finest teams and delivered great excitement for supporters across the continent, week after week.

It is exactly the progress we had in mind when we launched Unstoppable, an ambitious strategy to grow the game further and make football the most- played team sport for women and girls in every European nation.

Therefore, I wish these formidable players, whose talent, passion and determination have carried them this far, to be at the top of their game, to shine and to inspire the next generation to dream boldly and follow in their footsteps. And may the team that shines brightest in this defining moment be rewarded with the honour their journey deserves.

Lise Klaveness, NFF president

A warm welcome to the UEFA Women's Champions League final at Ullevaal Stadion. It is with great pride and joy that I welcome you to Oslo – a city eager to host players, staff and fans from across Europe. This final represents the very best of women's football, and we are honoured to host such an important occasion.

Women's football has seen incredible growth in recent years, and this final is a powerful symbol of what is possible to achieve. I hope the match will inspire girls and women everywhere to dream big, play football and believe in their own potential.

Oslo is an open and inclusive city, and we hope you will enjoy both the atmosphere in the stadium and the unique sense of community that football creates. Together, we celebrate passion, dedication and excellence at the highest level.

I wish you all an unforgettable experience, both on and off the pitch.