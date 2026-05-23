Women's Champions League final pre-match show delivers energetic crowd interaction

The UEFA Women's Champions League final crowd enjoyed an interactive call-and-response dance and music performance, led by Norwegian rapper Myra, before kick-off in Oslo.

UEFA Pre-Match Pulse, presented by Pepsi, got spectators at Ullevaal Stadion in the mood for an entertaining evening by encouraging them to join in vocally with Myra's performance.

Dancers used used oversized vinyl records, boomboxes and megaphones during the show UEFA via Getty Images

The 'Louder Than Ever' spectacle encouraged the crowd to chant the word ‘higher’ in unison, creating an electric atmosphere before Barcelona took on OL Lyonnes to decide the season's UEFA Women's Champions League titleholders.

The atmosphere-building show energised the Ullevaal Stadion crowd as they participated in a vibrant collective performance.

The pre-match ceremony was themed around unity and elevation, with Norwegian DJ and producer Thomas 'DJ Fingern' Gullestad supporting Myra from a DJ booth and ten drummers from Oslo's Complete Drums amplifying the rhythm.

The crowd were encouraged to join in by chanting "higher" UEFA via Getty Images

Performers from the Bårdar Dance Institute of Oslo used oversized vinyl records, boomboxes and megaphones during the show to symbolise the event's shared musical journey.

Their dance choreography drew inspiration from Nordic ice flowers, which form when cold air meets a thin layer of water and causes striking flower-shaped ice formations.

The UEFA Pre-Match Pulse, presented by Pepsi, soundtrack was adapted from Adelphoi Music’s version of Dick Dale’s 'Misirlou', originally produced by Jonathan Watts with Greg West for Pepsi MAX’s Refresh The Game campaign.