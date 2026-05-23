Ewa Pajor named official UEFA Women's Champions League final Player of the Match
Saturday, May 23, 2026
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Barcelona's Ewa Pajor has been named Player of the Match for the 2026 Women's Champions League final.
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Barcelona's Ewa Pajor is the official Player of the Match for the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final after striking twice in her side's 4-0 win against OL Lyonnes in Oslo.
The Polish international hit her tenth and eleventh goals of the campaign to give her side the advantage against their French opponents, and then provided the assist for Salma Paralluelo to score Barça's fourth.
The UEFA Technical Observer panel said: "A great impact. The first touch and finish for her first goal were of the highest quality, while she was heavily involved in the build-up to her second, taking up a great position to score. She was dangerous in positional play and a constant threat, supplying an assist for the fourth as well."
Previous final Players of the Match
2025: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal)
2024: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
2023: Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)
2022: Amandine Henry (OL Lyonnes)
2021: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)
2020: Delphine Cascarino (OL Lyonnes)
2019: Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes)
2018: Amandine Henry (OL Lyonnes)
2017: Dzsenifer Marozsán (OL Lyonnes)