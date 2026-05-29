Alexia Putellas strike wins fan vote for best goal of the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League

Alexia Putellas' superb curling effort for Barcelona in the 7-1 league phase win against Bayern has been voted the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League's Goal of the Tournament, presented by Heineken, in a fan poll.

Lily Yohannes' strike from near the halfway line for OL Lyonnes against St. Pölten came second, with Lucy Bronze's delicate chip for Chelsea against Roma third.

The poll featured the UEFA Technical Observer Group's top ten goals of the season, which were then put to a vote.

Official top ten goals

Fans' favourite goal of the 2025/26 Women's Champions League

1 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona 7-1 Bayern München) – league phase, 7/10/2025

2 Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes 3-0 St. Pölten) – league phase, 15/10/2025

3 Lucy Bronze (Chelsea 6-0 Roma) – league phase, 10/12/2025