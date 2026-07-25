UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round: Czarni Sosnowiec, Mitrovica, PAOK, Riga FC, Spartak Myjava go through
Saturday, July 25, 2026
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Czarni Sosnowiec, Mitrovica, PAOK, Riga FC and Spartak Myjava made it through to the second qualifying round.
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Czarni Sosnowiec, Mitrovica, PAOK, Riga FC and Spartak Myjava won the five UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round mini-tournaments as the 2026/27 season began.
In all, 19 teams began the competition in the first qualifying round, taking part in five separate knockout mini-tournaments, with the semi-finals on Wednesday and finals and third-place matches on Saturday. The five final winners now progress to the champions path of the second qualifying round, which will be played as mini-tournaments from 4 to 8 August, with the draw already made.
Riga made it to the second qualifying round for the first time after a comeback final win against Wrexham, who in the semis delighted the home crowd by becoming the first Welsh team ever to progress through a stage of UEFA women's club competition as they defeated Pyunik.
Another debutant, Mġarr United, also won a semi as they defeated Flora but the Maltese side lost their final to Spartak Myjava, the Slovakian team getting past this stage for the second season running.
Having lost four mini-tournament finals in the old qualifying round 1 between 2021/22 and 2024/25, PAOK made it through this time as they defeated Neftçi, who in the semis became the first team from Azerbaijan to get through a stage of UEFA women's club competition since 2003/04, following a penalty shoot-out defeat of Montenegro's Budućnost.
Poland's Czarni Sosnowiec are into the second qualifying round for the first time after beating a side that made it past this opening stage last season, the Republic of Ireland's Athlone Town. Kosovan contenders Mitrovica, who reached the round of 32 in 2019/20, defeated Ludogorets in the mini-tournament 2 final.
First qualifying round results
Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: PAOK)
Wednesday 22 July:
Semi-finals
Neftçi 0-0 Budućnost (aet, Neftçi win 4-3 on pens)
PAOK 3-1 Hapoel Jerusalem
Saturday 25 July:
Third-place match
Budućnost 0-1 Hapoel Jerusalem
Final
PAOK 3-0 Neftçi
Mini-tournament 1 final standings
1 PAOK (to second qualifying round)
2 Neftçi
3 Hapoel Jerusalem
4 Budućnost
Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Mitrovica)
Wednesday 22 July:
Semi-finals
KÍ Klaksvík 0-3 Ludogorets
Mitrovica 10-0 Zimbru Chişinău
Saturday 25 July:
Third-place match
KÍ Klaksvík 4-1 Zimbru Chişinău
Final
Mitrovica 2-0 Ludogorets
Mini-tournament 2 final standings
1 Mitrovica (to second qualifying round)
2 Ludogorets
3 KÍ Klaksvík
4 Zimbru Chişinău
Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Wrexham)
Wednesday 22 July:
Semi-finals
Glentoran 1-4 Riga FC
Pyunik 2-4 Wrexham
Saturday 25 July:
Third-place match
Glentoran 4-2 Pyunik
Final
Riga FC 4-1 Wrexham
Mini-tournament 3 final standings
1 Riga FC (to second qualifying round)
2 Wrexham
3 Glentoran
4 Pyunik
Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: Czarni Sosnowiec)
Wednesday 22 July:
Semi-finals
Athlone Town 4-0 Skopje 2014
Czarni Sosnowiec 7-1 WFC Nike
Saturday 25 July:
Third-place match
WFC Nike 2-0 Skopje 2014
Final
Athlone Town 1-3 Czarni Sosnowiec
Mini-tournament 4 final standings
1 Czarni Sosnowiec (to second qualifying round)
2 Athlone Town
3 WFC Nike
4 Skopje 2014
Mini-tournament 5 (Hosts: Spartak Myjava)
Wednesday 22 July:
Semi-final
Flora 0-4 Mġarr United
Saturday 25 July:
Final
Spartak Myjava 6-1 Mġarr United
Mini-tournament 5 final standings
1 Spartak Myjava (to second qualifying round)
2 Mġarr United
3 Flora
Mini-tournament final winners progress to second qualifying round champions path.
Team guide
- Hapoel Jerusalem, Mġarr United, Wrexham and Zimbru made their European debuts.
- KÍ entered for the 23rd time; only second qualifying round entrants SFK 2000 Sarajevo (24) have been involved in more editions.
Qualifying format
In the second qualifying round, teams are split into a champions path (including all five first qualifying round winners) and a league path, all played as four-team knockout mini-tournaments between 4 and 8 August. The 11 final winners advance to the third qualifying round, in which seven teams enter automatically. The teams finishing second and third in each mini-tournament transfer to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup.
The winners of the nine two-legged third qualifying round ties on 26 August and 2 September (four in the champions path and five in the league path) will progress to join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase. The teams defeated in the third qualifying round transfer to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup.