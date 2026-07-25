UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round: Czarni Sosnowiec, Mitrovica, PAOK, Riga FC, Spartak Myjava go through

Czarni Sosnowiec, Mitrovica, PAOK, Riga FC and Spartak Myjava won the five UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round mini-tournaments as the 2026/27 season began.

In all, 19 teams began the competition in the first qualifying round, taking part in five separate knockout mini-tournaments, with the semi-finals on Wednesday and finals and third-place matches on Saturday. The five final winners now progress to the champions path of the second qualifying round, which will be played as mini-tournaments from 4 to 8 August, with the draw already made.

Riga made it to the second qualifying round for the first time after a comeback final win against Wrexham, who in the semis delighted the home crowd by becoming the first Welsh team ever to progress through a stage of UEFA women's club competition as they defeated Pyunik.

Another debutant, Mġarr United, also won a semi as they defeated Flora but the Maltese side lost their final to Spartak Myjava, the Slovakian team getting past this stage for the second season running.

Having lost four mini-tournament finals in the old qualifying round 1 between 2021/22 and 2024/25, PAOK made it through this time as they defeated Neftçi, who in the semis became the first team from Azerbaijan to get through a stage of UEFA women's club competition since 2003/04, following a penalty shoot-out defeat of Montenegro's Budućnost.

Poland's Czarni Sosnowiec are into the second qualifying round for the first time after beating a side that made it past this opening stage last season, the Republic of Ireland's Athlone Town. Kosovan contenders Mitrovica, who reached the round of 32 in 2019/20, defeated Ludogorets in the mini-tournament 2 final.

Czarni Sosnowiec (left) reached the second qualifying round for the first time by knocking out Athlone Town Sportsfile via Getty Images

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: PAOK)

Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-finals

Neftçi 0-0 Budućnost (aet, Neftçi win 4-3 on pens)

PAOK 3-1 Hapoel Jerusalem

Saturday 25 July:

Third-place match

Budućnost 0-1 Hapoel Jerusalem

Final

PAOK 3-0 Neftçi

Mini-tournament 1 final standings 1 PAOK (to second qualifying round)

2 Neftçi

3 Hapoel Jerusalem

4 Budućnost

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Mitrovica)

Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-finals

KÍ Klaksvík 0-3 Ludogorets

Mitrovica 10-0 Zimbru Chişinău

Saturday 25 July:

Third-place match

KÍ Klaksvík 4-1 Zimbru Chişinău

Final

Mitrovica 2-0 Ludogorets

Mini-tournament 2 final standings 1 Mitrovica (to second qualifying round)

2 Ludogorets

3 KÍ Klaksvík

4 Zimbru Chişinău

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Wrexham)

Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-finals

Glentoran 1-4 Riga FC

Pyunik 2-4 Wrexham

Saturday 25 July:

Third-place match

Glentoran 4-2 Pyunik

Final

Riga FC 4-1 Wrexham

Mini-tournament 3 final standings 1 Riga FC (to second qualifying round)

2 Wrexham

3 Glentoran

4 Pyunik

Wrexham, in their debut European tie, beat Pyunik Getty Images

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: Czarni Sosnowiec)

Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-finals

Athlone Town 4-0 Skopje 2014

Czarni Sosnowiec 7-1 WFC Nike

Saturday 25 July:

Third-place match

WFC Nike 2-0 Skopje 2014

Final

Athlone Town 1-3 Czarni Sosnowiec

Mini-tournament 4 final standings 1 Czarni Sosnowiec (to second qualifying round)

2 Athlone Town

3 WFC Nike

4 Skopje 2014

Mini-tournament 5 (Hosts: Spartak Myjava)

Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-final

Flora 0-4 Mġarr United

Saturday 25 July:

Final

Spartak Myjava 6-1 Mġarr United

Mini-tournament 5 final standings 1 Spartak Myjava (to second qualifying round)

2 Mġarr United

3 Flora

Mini-tournament final winners progress to second qualifying round champions path.

Second qualifying round ties

Team guide

Hapoel Jerusalem, Mġarr United, Wrexham and Zimbru made their European debuts.

KÍ entered for the 23rd time; only second qualifying round entrants SFK 2000 Sarajevo (24) have been involved in more editions.