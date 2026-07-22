UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round: Debutants Wrexham, Mġarr United among teams in finals

UEFA Women's Champions League debutants Wrexham and Mġarr United were among the teams that progressed to Saturday's first qualifying round finals as Wednesday's semis kicked off the 2026/27 season.

In all, 19 teams begin the competition in the first qualifying round. They are competing in five separate knockout mini-tournaments, with the semi-finals on Wednesday and finals and third-place matches on Saturday.

Wrexham became the first Welsh team ever to progress through a stage of UEFA women's club competition as they came from behind to beat Pyunik 4-2, setting up an encounter with Latvian side Riga FC. Malta's Mġarr United defeated Flora and now take on Slovakia's Spartak Myjava in the only three-team mini-tournament.

Neftçi became the first team from Azerbaijan to get through a round of UEFA women's club competition since 2003/04 with a penalty shoot-out defeat of Budućnost; they now play Greece's PAOK.

Also through to the finals are Bulgaria's Ludogorets and Kosovo's Mitrovica in Mini-tournament 2, and the Republic of Ireland's Athlone Town and Poland's Czarni Sosnowiec in Mini-tournament 4.

Qualifying format Saturday's five final winners progress to the champions path of the second qualifying round, which will be played as mini-tournaments from 4 to 8 August, with the draw already made. The 11 second qualifying round winners advance to the third qualifying round, in which seven teams enter automatically. The winners of the nine third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase.

Riga FC are through to the first qualifying round final for the second year running Getty Images

First qualifying round fixtures and results

All fixture times CET

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: PAOK)

Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-finals

Neftçi 0-0 Budućnost (aet, Neftçi win 4-3 on pens)

PAOK 3-1 Hapoel Jerusalem

Saturday 25 July:

Third-place match

Budućnost vs Hapoel Jerusalem (10:00)

Final

PAOK vs Neftçi (17:30)

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Mitrovica)

Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-finals

KÍ Klaksvík 0-3 Ludogorets

Mitrovica 10-0 Zimbru Chişinău

Saturday 25 July:

Third-place match

KÍ Klaksvík vs Zimbru Chişinău (16:30)

Final

Mitrovica vs Ludogorets (20:00)

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Wrexham)

Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-finals

Glentoran 1-4 Riga FC

Pyunik 2-4 Wrexham

Saturday 25 July:

Third-place match

Glentoran vs Pyunik (13:00)

Final

Riga FC vs Wrexham (19:00)

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: Czarni Sosnowiec)

Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-finals

Athlone Town 4-0 Skopje 2014

Czarni Sosnowiec 7-1 WFC Nike

Saturday 25 July:

Third-place match

WFC Nike vs Skopje 2014 (11:00)

Final

Athlone Town vs Czarni Sosnowiec (18:00)

Mini-tournament 5 (Hosts: Spartak Myjava)

Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-final

Flora 0-4 Mġarr United

Saturday 25 July:

Final

Spartak Myjava vs Mġarr United (19:00)

Mini-tournament final winners progress to second qualifying round champions path.

Team guide

Hapoel Jerusalem, Mġarr United, Wrexham and Zimbru made their European debuts.

KÍ entered for the 23rd time; only second qualifying round entrants SFK 2000 Sarajevo (24) have been involved in more editions.

Second qualifying round