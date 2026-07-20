UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round starts Wednesday

The UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round kicks off the new season on Wednesday.

In all, 19 teams begin the competition in the first qualifying round. They play in five separate knockout mini-tournaments, with the semi-finals on Wednesday and finals and third-place matches on Saturday.

The five final winners progress to the champions path of the second qualifying round, also played as mini-tournaments from 4 to 8 August, with the draw already made.

The 11 second qualifying round winners advance to the third qualifying round, in which seven teams enter automatically. The winners of the nine third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase.

First qualifying round ties

All fixture times CET

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: PAOK)

Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-finals

Neftçi vs Budućnost (10:00)

PAOK vs Hapoel Jerusalem (17:30)

Saturday 25 July:

Third-place match (10:00)

Final (17:30)

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Mitrovica)

Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-finals

KÍ Klaksvík vs Ludogorets (16:30)

Mitrovica vs Zimbru Chişinău (16:30)

Saturday 25 July:

Third-place match (16:30)

Final (20:00)

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Wrexham)

Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-finals

Glentoran vs Riga (14:00)

Pyunik vs Wrexham (20:00)

Saturday 25 July:

Third-place match (13:00)

Final (19:00)

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: Czarni Sosnowiec)

Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-finals

Athlone Town vs Skopje 2014 (11:00)

Czarni Sosnowiec vs WFC Nike (18:00)

Saturday 25 July:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (18:00)

Mini-tournament 5 (Hosts: Spartak Myjava)



Wednesday 22 July:

Semi-final

Tallinna FC Flora vs Mġarr United (18:00)

Saturday 25 July:

Final

Spartak Myjaka vs Tallinna FC Flora / Mġarr United (19:00)

Mini-tournament final winners progress to second qualifying round champions path.

Team guide

Hapoel Jerusalem, Mġarr United and Wrexham are making their European debuts.

KÍ are entering for the 23rd time, only SFK 2000 Sarajevo (24) have been involved in more editions.

Second qualifying round