Hannah Hampton records and stats: How brilliant is the Chelsea and England goalkeeper?

A UEFA Women's EURO champion with England and two-time UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finalist with Chelsea, Hannah Hampton has proved to be a dependable and composed presence between the posts on the biggest stages.

Known for her precise distribution, athletic shot-stopping and mental toughness in high-pressure situations, Hampton is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

What major titles has Hannah Hampton won?

• Women's EURO 2022 winner (England, squad member)

• Women's Finalissima 2023 winner (England, squad member)

• Women's Super League winner (Chelsea, 2023/24 and 2024/25)

• Women's EURO 2025 winner (England, played every minute of all six matches)

Hannah Hampton's significant moments

• Inaugural winner of the Women's Yashin Trophy at 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony

• Won domestic treble with Chelsea in 2024/25, going undefeated in all three competitions

• Saved two penalties in the Women's EURO 2025 final penalty shoot-out

• Influential in England's Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final penalty shoot-out victory over Sweden

• Picked up two Player of the Match awards at Women's EURO 2025

• In England squads for Women's EURO 2022 title win and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final run

Player of the Match: Hannah Hampton

What they say about Hannah Hampton

Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea coach: "It's really important to have world-class players in your team when you want to have success and win games. I have already said that Hannah is the best goalkeeper in the world."

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "When the goalkeeper can pass the ball that way she adds that different dimension to our play. She's a brilliant passer; she's really good with her feet, right and left."

Ellen White, former England striker: "Exquisite perfection – this is what Hannah Hampton can bring to this England team."

Lucy Bronze, Chelsea and England team-mate: "I play with her every single day, so I know that she's got that ability. She's still a very young player as well so she's still kind of learning the trade, but we can see it in training – the passes she makes."

Kaitlyn Clark, England international blind footballer: "Hannah shows that you can reach the highest level even with a disability. She's an inspiration to never stop dreaming."

Hampton: 'We did it the English way'

Career path: From eye condition diagnosis to European champion

After being born with eye condition strabismus, which limits depth perception, Hampton underwent multiple surgeries as a young child but resiliently pursued her passion for football despite her visual challenges.

Born in Birmingham, Hampton then spent five years of her childhood living in Spain where she developed a talent for football. After returning to England, Hampton had stints as a young goalkeeper with Stoke City and Birmingham City before joining Aston Villa, where she came to prominence during regular appearances in a fifth-place finish in the 2022/23 Women's Super League.

Club career: Domestic dominance with Chelsea

After signing for Chelsea in July 2023, Hampton kept a clean sheet on her Blues debut against Bristol City in December that year. She went on to play a key role in Chelsea's 2023/24 domestic title win and become a regular starting player.

Hampton was instrumental in Chelsea's spectacular domestic treble-winning season in 2024/25, when the Blues were undefeated while winning the Women's Super League, Women's FA Cup and Women's League Cup.

Chelsea's Sjoeke Nüsken, Mayra Ramirez and Hannah Hampton celebrate with Women's Super League trophy in May 2025 Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Women's Champions League

Chelsea reached consecutive European semi-finals after Hampton's arrival, with the No24 keeping clean sheets in the first legs of their quarter-final victory over Ajax and their semi-final defeat to Barcelona in 2023/24.

The following season she saved a penalty from Alexia Putellas in the Blues' semi-final loss to Barcelona, having kept a clean sheet in the second leg of Chelsea's quarter-final comeback victory over Manchester City.

Watch Hannah Hampton penalty save vs Alexia

International success with England

As a Young Lioness, Hampton represented the Under-15s when she was 12 before going on to play at England Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level.

She made her senior debut in February 2022, keeping a clean sheet against Spain during England's triumphant Arnold Clark Cup campaign.

Hannah Hampton celebrates with Esme Morgan after England beat Germany in Women's U17 EURO qualifying in March 2017 Bongarts/Getty Images

Women's EURO 2022

Hampton was an unused substitute when England won their first major women's title as hosts. Aged 21, she deputised for starting goalkeeper Mary Earps and was again on the bench when, as European champions, the Lionesses beat Brazil on penalties to win the inaugural Women's Finalissima at Wembley in 2023.

Striker Ellen White and Hannah Hampton celebrate England's extra-time victory over Germany that secured the Women's EURO 2022 title The FA via Getty Images

FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup

Hampton was an unused squad member for England's run to the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia, which they lost 1-0 to Spain.

Women's EURO 2025

Hannah became England's regular starting goalkeeper in the lead-up to the tournament in Switzerland, where the Lionesses successfully defended the title they had won three years earlier in dramatic fashion.

Hannah Hampton's England won two penalty shoot-outs at Women's EURO 2025 Getty Images

After an opening 2-1 loss to France, Hampton kept a clean sheet in a 4-0 victory over the Netherlands, in which her superb long-range distribution was instrumental in England's attack – including an overhead ball Alessia Russo ran onto to set up Lauren James for a spectacular strike.

England beat Wales 6-1 to progress to the knockout phase and Hampton earned a quarter-final Player of the Match award for her performance as England turned a two-goal deficit around to beat Sweden in a penalty shoot-out.

Player of the Match: Hannah Hampton

England defeated Italy 2-1 after extra time to reach a second consecutive Women's EURO final and Hampton once again performed Player of the Match heroics in the showpiece's deciding penalty shoot-out – saving spot kicks from Spain's Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmatí to secure back-to-back European crowns.

Later that year, she was awarded the first-ever Women's Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper at the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Hannah Hampton was awarded the 2025 Women's Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony UEFA via Getty Images

What you might not know about Hannah Hampton

As a child, Hampton played as a striker in Villarreal's academy before becoming a goalkeeper when she moved to England and joined Stoke City in 2010. She credits her widely-praised ball-playing technique to her experiences as a young forward, and has said she misses scoring goals.

Hampton is a fluent Spanish speaker through growing up in Spain and often gives interviews in Spanish.

She once surprised a blind footballer on a BBC radio programme by walking into the studio while the guest was being interviewed about how Hampton's Women's EURO 2025 success had inspired her.

Hannah Hampton showed her fun side when she picked up a video call from a friend during a Women's EURO 2025 press conference UEFA via Getty Images

What Hannah Hampton says

"I just want it to be a proud moment putting on an England shirt, whether it be in a game, in training, or just around the hotel - living out that dream of a little girl is what I go for."

On being born with an eye condition affecting her depth perception: "I never wanted it to stop me. I knew what brought me joy and put a smile on my face, and I didn't want to stop doing that. I didn't ever imagine it would get me to where I am now, but I dreamt it and I wanted to keep going."

Hannah Hampton on her England shoot-out heroics

After she and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger won Player of the Match awards following their Women's EURO 2025 quarter-finals: "I think it shows the level of goalkeeping is improving and everyone is a competitor in their own way. I think the scrutiny that women’s goalkeepers have had in the past – and still get now – needs to change, because we're making a stand if half the Player of the Match awards have gone to keepers."

On winning the Women's EURO 2025 final penalty shoot-out: "It's a special moment to say that I helped contribute in a small part of the game today. In 120 minutes, the team ran around and worked so hard for us all, so the penalty shoot-out was my moment to say thank you for putting in all the hard work and effort they did throughout."

What Hannah Hampton could still achieve

Despite being decorated domestically, Hampton is yet to win European silverware with Chelsea. She could also add UEFA Women's Nations League and FIFA Women's World Cup titles to her collection.