Chloe Kelly records and stats: How brilliant is the Arsenal and England winger?

Whether it be pouncing to score extra-time winners, converting powerful penalties or delivering pinpoint crosses for team-mates to tap in, Chloe Kelly has been at the centre of several decisive and dramatic moments as a winner of two UEFA Women's EURO titles and one UEFA Women's Champions League.

We profile the Arsenal and England winger, who thrives under pressure and often delivers match-winning performances from the bench as an impact substitute.

Chloe Kelly's honours

• Women's EURO 2022 winner (England)

• Women's Finalissima 2023 winner (England)

• Women's Champions League 2024/25 winner (Arsenal)

• Women's EURO 2025 winner (England)

Chloe Kelly's key moments

• Scored England's winning goal in extra time of the Women's EURO 2022 final

• Converted the decisive spot-kick in England's penalty shoot-out victory over Brazil in Women's Finalissima 2023

• Assisted two goals and scored in the shoot-out as England eliminated Sweden in the Women's EURO 2025 quarter-finals

• Scored England's extra-time winner against Italy in the Women's EURO 2025 semi-final

• Assisted the equaliser and scored England's winning penalty in the deciding shoot-out of the Women's EURO 2025 final

Women's EURO 2025: Chloe Kelly highlights

What they say

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "She loves those moments. That is her super strength, taking penalties but also doing that at the most important moment with the most consequence of being successful or not."

Esme Morgan, England defender: "She thrives in those moments where all eyes are on her and she knows she needs to produce, and she's just got this belief in herself."

Renée Slegers, Arsenal coach: “Chloe is an exciting attacking player. She’s direct and explosive, with huge natural talent and ability."

Lucy Bronze, England defender, at Women's EURO 2025: "Chloe Kelly is made for the big moments. Everybody knows that from previous tournaments and she's stepped up again."

Chloe Kelly with the Women's Champions League trophy after Arsenal beat Barcelona 1-0 in the 2024/25 final Getty Images

Career path: From Ealing to European glory

Born in Ealing, west London, Kelly progressed through Arsenal's academy and played for Everton before signing for Manchester City aged 22 in July 2020, reaching the 2020/21 Women's Champions League quarter-finals which City lost 4-2 on aggregate to Barcelona.

After impressing by delivering 16 goals and 14 assists in her first 34 City appearances, Kelly was sidelined for almost a year with an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury. She returned to fitness just in time to star in her nation's home Women's EURO in 2022, when she started garnering a reputation as a perennial match-winner.

International success with England

After representing her nation at youth level, Kelly made her senior England debut in a 3-0 friendly win against Austria in November 2018 and scored her first international goal in a 3-0 victory over Belgium on the eve of Women's EURO 2022.

Women's EURO 2022

England coach Sarina Wiegman started the same 11 players in all six of the Lionesses' games en route to the title, and she routinely substituted Kelly on in each fixture as England scored a record-setting 14 group stage goals and eliminated Spain and Sweden in the knockout phase.

Kelly's winning goal in extra time of the final against Germany, prodded in at the second attempt following Lauren Hemp's corner in the 110th minute, cemented her place in the history books by securing a first major trophy for the Lionesses. She followed the goal up with an emphatic shirt-waving celebration in front a record-breaking crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium.

England's Women's EURO-winning goal

Women's Finalissima 2023

Kelly came off the bench in the inaugural Women's Finalissima, held at Wembley between England and Brazil in April 2023. With the scoreline 1-1 at full time, the match went to penalties, providing Kelly with her first opportunity to take a spot-kick for England. With her trademark hop, skip and kick technique, she stepped up to take the Lionesses' fifth attempt and converted emphatically to secure the trophy.

Chloe Kelly celebrates with England goalkeeper Mary Earps after scoring the winning penalty in Women's Finalissima 2023 The FA via Getty Images

Women's World Cup 2023

Four months after Finalissima, Kelly was part of England's journey to their first FIFA Women's World Cup final. She scored in the 6-1 group stage victory over China PR and converted the decisive spot-kick in another high-pressure shoot-out success in the round of 16 against Nigeria.

Wins against Colombia and hosts Australia followed as England reached the final, and Wiegman turned to Kelly as a substitute with the Lionesses trailing Spain 1-0 at half-time of the showpiece. But, on this occasion, Kelly's England had to settle for runners-up medals as their opponents held firm to win their own first major trophy.

Women's EURO 2025

Wiegman once again substituted Kelly on in all six of England's games, as the Lionesses retained their title in dramatic style.

In their quarter-final against Sweden, England were trailing 2-0 and on the verge of exiting the tournament when Kelly was brought on with 13 minutes remaining. Within four minutes, her crosses had set up goals for Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang to take the game to extra time, and Kelly later delivered from the penalty spot to keep England in the game's deciding shoot-out, which her team eventually won to earn a semi-final spot against Italy.

Kelly was again introduced in the closing stages with England trailing Italy 1-0 and, after Agyemang scored a 96th-minute leveller, Kelly struck a last-gasp winner deep in extra time — following up on her saved penalty to poke in the rebound and take the Lionesses to a second consecutive Women's EURO final. She celebrated by performing a 'calm down' gesture with her hands, later revealing this was to communicate the message: "Chill out, I was going to score the tap-in".

In the final against Spain, Kelly replaced the injured Lauren James with England trailing 1-0 to the world champions and provided the cross Alessia Russo headed in to draw England level. In the match's deciding penalty shoot-out, Kelly stepped up to confidently convert the final spot-kick that attained another piece of silverware for the Lionesses and sealed her place in the UEFA Technical Observer Group's Team of the Tournament.

Watch Chloe Kelly's winning penalty

Kelly's England became the first team to win two penalty shoot-outs in a single Women's EURO tournament and play extra time in three successive knockout matches.

Club career at Arsenal

Kelly returned to the club where had been an academy player on loan in January 2025 in pursuit of more minutes, with a lack of game time at Manchester City having put her place in Sarina Wiegman's Women's EURO 2025 squad in doubt. After finding her form again in the second half of the season, she signed a permanent deal with the Gunners six months later.

Women's Champions League 2024/25

Kelly played a central role in Arsenal's quarter-final second-leg comeback against Real Madrid, when her crosses, pace and creativity on the right wing contributed to the 3-0 home victory that turned around a two-goal first-leg deficit.

She was again instrumental as her side came from behind in their semi-final against OL Lyonnes, with her early corner in the second leg resulting in a Christiane Endler own goal that set the wheels in motion for a 5-3 aggregate success.

Chloe Kelly celebrates with Alessia Russo during Arsenal's 2024/25 Women's Champions League quarter-final victory against Real Madrid Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kelly's contributions earned her a start in Arsenal's 1-0 defeat of Barcelona in the final, when she lifted European silverware with her childhood club. Her performances for club and country earned her a fifth-placed ranking in the 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or.

What you might not know about Chloe Kelly

Kelly is the youngest of seven siblings and was introduced to the sport by playing cage football with her older brothers.

She would sometimes take a 15-minute bus ride from her home in Ealing to nearby Wembley Stadium just to buy a matchday programme when the national stadium was hosting high-profile matches — the same ground where she would go on to score a Women's EURO-winning goal.

The winger won a bronze medal at the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup with an England team that also included Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway and Alessia Russo.

Chloe Kelly playing for England at the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup AFP via Getty Images

Kelly has never missed in a shoot-out for her country, converting in all four deciders she has been involved with, and her only Women's EURO goals have both come in extra time — against Germany in the 2022 final and Italy in the 2025 semi-final.

What Chloe Kelly says

"I think I just enjoy pressure. I don't really see it as pressure, I just see it as a moment to take an opportunity. I do my best for the team to try and score goals, assist goals and give my all for the team."

"When you’re given an opportunity, you have to take it with both hands and that's what I try to do as a player, whether that's starting the game or impacting it from the bench. I give my all for England and I think not only knowing your role is very important, but also making sure you give 100% to whatever your role is."

Chloe Kelly: 'What dreams are made of'

After winning EURO 2022 at Wembley: "This is what dreams are made of. To share the pitch with such a great group of girls throughout this tournament, we stuck with each other throughout, in tough moments; that's where a great team is shown and we've shown that today."

After winning the 2024/25 Women's Champions League with Arsenal: "I came here to win trophies and we did just that; it's history. We got to speak to the girls who won it in 2007 this week, and I think that was so inspiring for us all. And now, to do it ourselves, we've written history."

What can Chloe Kelly still achieve?

The winger could still add winners' medals from the Women's World Cup and UEFA Women's Nations League to her collection, and she is yet to win a domestic league title with a club in England.