Women's Champions League 2026/27 league phase draw: When is it, how does it work?

The draw for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League takes place from 12:00 CET on Friday 4 September.

It will be the second season of the competition played under an expanded 18-team single league format.

How can fans follow the Women’s Champions League league phase draw?

You can follow the draw as it happens on UEFA.com and the UEFA Women's Champions League app.

Which teams have qualified for the Women’s Champions League league phase?

Nine teams have qualified automatically for the league phase and the nine winners of the third qualifying round play-off ties will join them in the draw. Austria Wien were the first play-off winners after triumphing on Tuesday.

Seedings, any groupings and the procedure will be available closer to the draw.

The confirmed contenders England: Manchester City, Arsenal France: OL Lyonnes, Paris FC Spain: Barcelona (holders) Germany: Bayern München Italy: Roma Portugal: Benfica Sweden: Häcken (2025/26 Women's Europa Cup winners) Austria: Austria Wien

Third qualifying round

How will the Women’s Champions League league phase draw work?

Under the format introduced in 2025/26, teams face fixtures against six different teams in the league phase, playing half of those matches at home and half of them away.

The 18 participating teams will be split into three pots based on their individual club coefficient ranking, with titleholders Barcelona the top seeds in Pot 1.

To ensure a balanced level of opposition for all and a balanced calendar, each team will then be drawn to play two opponents from each of these pots, playing one match against a team from each pot at home and one away.

When will Women’s Champions League league phase fixtures be announced?

The full fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be communicated on Saturday 5 September and available on UEFA.com and the UEFA Women's Champions League app.

When will the Women’s Europa Cup draw take place?

The draw for the second qualifying round of the UEFA Women's Europa Cup will follow at 15:00 CET on Friday 4 September.